Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen take kids to Miami to evacuate from Hurricane Ian amid marital woes

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have taken their children to their Miami home from their home base in Tampa amid Hurricane Ian in the area and rumors of marital trouble.

The Brazilian supermodel, 42, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, headed south to Miami with 12-year-old son Benjamin and nine-year-old daughter Vivian, as well as John Edward Thomas Moynahan, his 14-year-old son with actress Bridget Moynahan. an insider People Tuesday.

Brady’s Buccaneers are also heading to the Miami area as they said they will practice at the Miami Dolphins facility ahead of a home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium, scheduled for Sunday night.

“The NFL, in consultation with the team and local officials, will continue to monitor the situation” and has “made contingency plans for this week’s preparations for Sunday’s game,” the team said in a statement.

The team said it is “expected to practice at the Miami Dolphins Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida, from Wednesday, through the end of Week 4 preparations, if needed,” while “the Dolphins will begin training in Week Four.” Playing Cincinnati. and would have finished their preparations on the field by Wednesday morning.’

Brady, speaking on Monday about his SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go! with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, said he’s “never faced” a situation like this in his career spanning more than two decades.

“This is a little different for me,” Brady said. “We had COVID for a couple of years and now it looks like a pretty intense hurricane is headed our way. I don’t think Tampa is likely, I don’t think any place is very suitable for a hurricane to hit, but everyone in this area will be in our thoughts and prayers as we go through it.

Brady was caught on Sunday hugging his son John Edward Thomas Moynahan during his match, which Bündchen did not attend

Brady’s Bucs dropped a 14-12 home game against Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers on Sunday

“I know our team will have to adapt, go to Miami and practice there for a week, and hopefully we can come back later in the week and play the Chiefs on Sunday night.”

Brady said that “a lot of things can happen in a short amount of time” with the most important being “staying adaptable to the situation.”

He added: “I don’t think anyone is really prepared for this. I know I’ve been preparing all morning and taking all my stuff out, trying to put it in, trying to get all the stuff on the floor a little bit higher.

“I’m here on the bay, so they’re talking about pretty high storm surges and it’s scary. I’ll say it’s scary when it really hits your doorstep.’

Bündchen was out of attendance last Sunday, according to the outlet, as Brady’s Bucs dropped a 14-12 home game against Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers. An insider told People: “Gisele remains committed to her children and works on personal projects.”

Insiders earlier told the publication that there is “a lot of tension” between the pair, as Bundchen was “not happy” with Brady’s decision to return to the NFL for another season after briefly retiring earlier this year.

“They’re having a hard time,” the insider told the outlet of the 13-year celebrity marriage. “But I know they’re trying, or at least he’s trying, to find out and make it work. He wants to get through this and get it better.”