Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have ‘hired divorce lawyers’ amid rumors of a rift in their marriage

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen appear to be headed for splitsville after weeks of speculation that their A-list marriage is on the rocks.

According to New York Postboth superstars have retained divorce lawyers.

Rumors have been flying for the past several weeks that the two are living apart after an epic battle and are now considering how to split up their multi-million dollar empire.

‘I don’t think anyone is coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be,” an anonymous source told Page Six.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen on Valentine’s Day. The A-list couple have reportedly been on the rocks and are nearing divorce

Gisele spotted in Miami this week, fleeing to avoid Hurricane Ian in Tampa, though she doesn’t seem in any rush to return to the city where her husband is playing

The couple is experiencing a serious problem in their marriage. Gisele was spotted this morning on what appeared to be an intense phone call while alone at the gym.

Legal experts speculate that the couple, aged 45 and 42 respectively, would file in Florida, where they are primarily based after a decade in Boston.

Another source told the Post that the couple is evaluating how to split their $26 million real estate portfolio.

Brady’s personal net worth is estimated to be somewhere between $180-$250 million, which includes a handful of hyper-lucrative endorsement deals with brands like Under Armour, Sam Adams and Tag Heuer.

Both Brady and Bündchen fled to Miami as Hurricane Ian approached Tampa last week.