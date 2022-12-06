Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen both wished their daughter Vivian a happy birthday amidst recent split

<!–

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen wished their daughter Vivian a happy 10th birthday in separate Instagram posts on Monday.

The 45-year-old footballer was the first to post a note when he was seen smiling with his two children. The couple, who divorced this fall, also share 12-year-old son Benjamin.

Then, the 42-year-old Vogue model posted a gushing caption of throwback photos.

Birthday love: Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen wished their daughter Vivian a happy 10th birthday in separate Instagram posts on Monday; here’s Tom’s

Tom captioned his Instagram photo, “Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your beautiful heart! You bring so much joy to our lives! We love you.’

Brady also shared a photo of his daughter leaning towards the cake and appearing to be blowing out candles.

In the background of the photo, one of his sons is standing over her shoulder close to his sister.

The NFL star wrote, “10 years old and nothing better than seeing her smile [three red heart emojis].’

Bundchen also posted a series of Instagram photos for her daughter’s birthday.

They were seen together on the beach splashing in the ocean. The child was also seen with her cat.

And multiple Insta stories showed their trip to Disney World to celebrate her birthday.

From the pictures it looks like the trip is moms and kids only, no dads or exes allowed.

His little one: Brady also shared a photo of his daughter leaning towards the cake and appearing to be blowing out candles

Mother-daughter bonding: Gisele shared this and other photos in her post for her daughter

Flying high: Another adorable photo posted by Bundchen in honor of Vivian’s birthday

Kitty cuddles: A candid photo of Vivian with her cat, posted by her mom

Sniff around: The last photo in the supermodel’s post for Vivian, showing her daughter’s obvious love for animals

The mother-of-two captioned her message to Vivian: “Happy 10th birthday girl!

Thank you for being a ray of sunshine in our lives and for always spreading so much love around you. We love you so much!’

Notably, none of the messages contain pictures of the other parent.

The superstar couple recently announced their breakup after being married for almost 13 years.

Celebrate: And multiple Insta stories showed their trip to Disney World to celebrate her birthday

More Moments: A fun photo from the group’s journey during a ride at Disney World

It is speculated that the couple broke up due to differences over his career and retirement.

The star player has announced his retirement from football after several seasons in recent years, eventually changing his mind and playing on each time.

Brady is currently signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as their quarterback.

For the first 20 years of his career, he was the quarterback for the New England Patriots and led the team to 17 division titles, nine Super Bowl appearances and six Super Bowl titles.

Bundchen has also had a successful career himself. She was a Victoria’s Secret Angel from 1999 to 2006 and is one of the highest paid models in the world.

However, it seems that her career has been on the back burner due to Brady’s unwavering decision to stay with football long after most players his age have retired. The model became the one who gave up her career to take care of their children.

Football fame: The former Patriot has spent 23 seasons in the NFL with no signs of retiring; seen in 2019

No more power couple: Here’s Brady and Bundchen seen side-by-side at the 2018 Met Gala

The couple confirmed the split through statements on social media.

Brady’s post on Instagram stated, ‘Over the past few days my wife and I finalized our divorce from each other after 13 years of marriage. We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. As parents, we will continue to work together to make sure they always get the love and attention they deserve.”

Despite their recent split, the pair seem to be on good terms with each other. The runway star has already purchased a property across the creek from the NFL icon. Due to the proximity of their homes, it will be even easier for them to raise together.