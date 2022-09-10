Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are ‘working through things’ amid divorce rumors after he unretired

As Tom Brady takes the field on Sunday for his 23rd season of NFL play, many fans are wondering if his wife, Giselle Bundchen, will be cheering him on in the stands.

The 42-year-old supermodel was not happy with the 45-year-old quarterback’s return to the field, according to a source in American weekly.

“Gisele was not happy when Tom withdrew from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension between them.”

The source continued: “They work through things and try to get out the other side.”

The seven-time Super Bowl winner was released from pre-season training in August to handle some “personal stuff.”

“It’s all personal, you know.” the MVP replied when asked about his absence on August 27. “Everyone has different situations that they have to deal with.”

Kick-off: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off the season against the Dallas Cowboys in their first matchup of the season

Not Retiring: The Super Bowl MVP announced his retirement after the Super Bowl, but changed his mind and decided to return to the field, explaining, “I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands.’

“We all have really unique challenges in our lives. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot going on, so you need to sort life out as best you can. It’s a continuous process.’

The father of three, shares Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, nine with Gisele. His eldest son, Jack, 15, is from his relationship with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynihan.

Earlier this year, Brady surprised fans when he changed his mind about retiring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Over the past two months I have realized that my place is still on the pitch and not in the stands,” the QB wrote in a social media post on March 13. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I will be back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.’

His wife seemed to support the decision, responding with, “Here we go again! Let’s go lovevvey! Let’s go Bucs!’

In May, Bundchen explained why raising kids with the professional athlete isn’t the “fairy tale” most people imagine.

During a candid interview with British Vogue, the mother of two explained that “it takes work to really be in sync with someone, especially after you have kids.”

“His focus is on his career, mine is mostly on the kids,” she explained. “And I’m very grateful that he lets me take charge of our family. He trusts my decisions.’

The Brazilian beauty went on to explain how successful relationships “don’t just happen” and recalled moments when they weren’t always face to face.

“I remember he didn’t feel like having a home birth at first,” she told the magazine. “He said, ‘You’re not going to do that, because you’re going to die.’

Finally, after showing him multiple videos of home birth, she said he got on board.

“I’ve made it clear that this is my body and that I’m going to decide how I’m going to give birth,” the model said.

In her memoir, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, the author noted that parenting alone, while exercising up to 12 hours a day, has damaged their marriage.

Brady previously revealed Gisele’s feelings for his lingering football career during a 2017 interview with SiriusXM, following his fifth Super Bowl win with his former team the New England Patriots.

“If it were up to my wife, she would let me retire today,” he admitted at the time. “She told me three times last night. And I said, “Too bad, honey, I’m having too much fun right now.”‘