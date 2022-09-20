Tom Brady admits he was ‘pretty p***ed’ in his latest tablet tantrum

Tom Brady said he was ‘pretty p***ed’ during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 20-10 win over New Orleans on Sunday.

The 45-year-old quarterback threw a tablet in anger during a largely close meeting between the NFC South rivals.

“I try to make sure I don’t throw my arm out when I throw it,” Brady joked to his weekly magazine. let’s go podcast. “But I was pretty p***ed yesterday.”

‘Unfortunately, I’ve had a pretty bad record against that tablet. I forgot the password and I couldn’t log in, so those things can be frustrating,’ Brady joked again.

‘I didn’t do a very good job of (staying calm) and I have to really pay attention to that going forward and get my emotions in a good place so that allows me to be the best player I can be.

‘I think there are points where you can get too emotional, which I certainly think I was (on Sunday).’

After one of many failed Bucs drives, Tom Brady spiked his tablet device on the sideline

It comes amid increasing speculation about the state of his marriage to Gisele Bundchen

It comes amid mounting speculation about the state of his marriage to Gisele Bundchen, with her looking downcast in New York City on Thursday.

Brady and Bundchen were reported to be ‘living separately’ and working through fighting issues, sources close to the couple told CNN.

Brady was also asked about the revelation he will have every Wednesday off during the season on what is being billed as a veteran’s rest day.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion jovially defended the decision, pointing to his longevity in the league.

“The fact that I’ve worked weekends for the last 23 years deserves a day off a week,” Brady joked.

The Bucs struggled against the Saints, and their quarterback didn’t hide his frustration about it

The Tampa Bay quarterback seemed in a positive mood throughout his time on the podcast, a far cry from the temperature in Sunday’s NFC South showdown with New Orleans.

Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans was suspended one game for forcefully shoving an unsuspecting Marshon Lattimore when a fight broke out between both teams.

Evans can appeal and likely will with nothing at stake should he fail.

The incident occurred after a third-down incompletion when Saints defensive back Lattimore began jawing at Bucs quarterback Tom Brady.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been suspended one game for his role in an on-field brawl during Sunday’s Week 2 win over the rival Saints in New Orleans

“I don’t think it deserved any kind of suspension,” Brady said.

‘I think it’s ridiculous. Hopefully we can get past it and get to a better place,

‘I don’t think Mike should be the one to be blamed and singled out. Unfortunately, he has been, and that’s just the reality of life in the NFL.’

Brady also explained the rumors that Ryan Fitzpatrick was “the mother******” that a team decided to select over him at quarterback while Brady was a free agent in 2020.

Driven in large part by their defense, Brady and the Buccaneers were able to overcome the Saints

Some suspected Brady was referring to Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, or even then-Miami signal caller Ryan Fitzpatrick — including Fitzmagic himself!

“I still think to this day that I’m that mother******,” the Miami quarterback said earlier this week The Dan Le Batard Show.

Although Brady was explicit in his denial that it was Fitzpatrick.

‘I like to keep them guessing and unfortunately when this comes out I’m going to have to tell him Iit wasn’t him.’