Tom Aspinall reveals full extent of the freak knee injury he suffered at UFC London

British UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall underwent surgery today for the knee injury he sustained against Curtis Blaydes at UFC London last month.

The 29-year-old had an MRI earlier this week and for the first time, the number six-ranked heavyweight has revealed the diagnosis.

In a post on social media, Aspinall said: “Today is surgery day. I’m in London now and absolutely starving because you can’t eat before surgery. I have a torn MCL, a torn meniscus and some ACL damage.

Tom Aspinall collapsed in agony after just 15 seconds of his main event at UFC London

The British heavyweight star posted a video updating all of his social media followers

“So we’re going to fix that today. Just wanted to say a quick thank you for all your support. I appreciate it, I’ve had so much love since the accident and I see everyone on the other side.’

The Salford-born star had done well in the UFC. He won his first five matchups and all by quitting to rise to the top five in the division.

However, his knee injury stopped his clash with Blaydes in just 15 seconds and that will go down in history as the first UFC loss on his record.

Aspinall is now 12-3 overall, but it could be a while before we see the dangerous big man in the octagon again.

A win over Blaydes could have sent Tyson Fury’s former training partner into a title fight, but it now looks like he will be out until 2023 at the earliest.

Instead, Cyril Gane takes on Tua Tuivasa next month in Paris, France in a battle of number one in heavyweight and third, respectively.

That looks like a battle to take on champion Francis Ngannou when he returns from a knee injury of his own.

Aspinall through a routine kick on opponent Curtis Blaydes and the fight had to be stopped

Then you have to take into account the reports that there are talks going on between Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones to fight later this year.

Jones making his heavyweight debut would be big business for the UFC and give the UFC plenty of options to either meet Ngannou or create a new interim belt until he’s ready.

Still, the heavyweight landscape remains exciting and there is plenty for Aspinall to train hard for and get excited about during his recovery.