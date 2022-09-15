Tom Alsop century guards against drama as Sussex close out the draw

Sussex 220 and 312 for 6 (Alsop 137*, Carter 55) drew with Worcestershire 438 for 5 (Libby 215)

Sussex’s Tom Alsop led the resistance with an undefeated century when Worcestershire’s hopes of promotion to the LV= Insurance County Championship were met with a potentially fatal setback.

Alsop’s 137 not out – his fourth Championship hundred of the season – and valuable contributions from Oli Carter (55), Ali Orr (48) and Tom Clark (36) brought Sussex to 312 for six, ahead of 92, as the players shook hands with 13 overs at the 1st Central County Ground.

Worcestershire took 14 points but they are 28 points behind second-placed Middlesex with two games left and will almost certainly be back in the second division next season. Sussex remains seventh and has little prospect of improving that position with two games to go.

The visitors were ultimately left to lose 84 overs to the weather. There were a few moments on the final day when they felt an opportunity, but Alsop impressively kept things together for the hosts.

The wicket at Hove didn’t really deteriorate, but Sussex was still 130 runs behind when they lost opener Orr, a leg before, when Ben Gibbon found a late inswing.

Alsop had come to the crease in the sixth over of the day after night watchman Brad Currie dropped two punches from Josh Tongue’s inswinger.

It was hard work at first, but gradually Alsop, flowing as always on the leg side, and Clark started to find some rhythm as the ball softened.

Clark went down the wicket to lift Brett D’Oliveira for a straight six but in the next over he was caught brilliantly off the side of the leg by the diving Gareth Roderick of the persistent Dillon Pennington after hitting 83 in 27 overs had added with Alsop.

Worcestershire sensed their chance but Carter proved an excellent foil for Alsop in a fifth wicket stand of 110 in 30 overs.

Alsop went into his century with a clip to the mid-wicket boundary at Tongue, but two wickets in five balls after tea, when they took the new ball, gave Worcestershire renewed hope.

Carter, who hit nine fours as he passed fifty for the sixth time this season, was beaten by a fine delivery from Pennington who cut bail.

Then Joe Leach threw in the next over Fynn Hudson-Prentice with one that stayed low. Sussex’s lead at the time was only 64 and their long tail was visible.