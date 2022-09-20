Tom Abell ton leads solid Somerset batting display against Northamptonshire

Somerset 271 for 4 (Abell 111, Bartlett 62) vs Northamptonshire

Tom Abell’s fourth century of the season led to a solid Somerset batting display against Northamptonshire in Taunton on the day his club paid tribute to one of their most prolific run scorers of all time.

At lunchtime on the opening day of the LV= Insurance County Championship game, the James Hildreth Stand was unveiled by the player himself, who recently announced his retirement.

Hildreth hit more than 27,000 runs for Somerset, including 54 centuries, in over 700 appearances across all competitions, ranking only behind Harold Gimblett and Marcus Trescothick in first-class runs for his only county.

Skipper Abell marked the renaming of the River Stand at the Cooper Associates County Ground with a textbook innings of 111, which Hildreth would have been proud of as Somerset raced up to 271 for 4 after winning the toss.

George Bartlett contributed 62 to a third-wicket stand of 134 against some accurate Northamptonshire bowling, not helped by dropped catches. Sears Ben Sanderson and Jack White in particular did not enjoy the best of luck early on.

Opener Tom Lammonby had made just two when Emilio Gay wasted at second slip off Sanderson as he dived to his right.

With Somerset’s total advanced to 25, Gay produced a virtual action replay and again failed to hold on to a chance from Imam-ul-Haq on 13 when he dived in front of first slip, with Lizaad Williams the unlucky one bowler.

The run allowed Somerset to progress cautiously to 49 in the 25th over before Gay atoned by latching on to an edge from Imam off White. Pakistan Test opener departed for 25, off 69 deliveries.

It was 55 for one in 30 overs at lunch, with Lammonby moved to 23. As against Warwickshire in the second innings of their previous match, Somerset showed a patience that had been lacking in their top-order batting for most of the season.

Lammonby was understandably frustrated when, after working hard to get to 30, he had Sanderson at second slip, with the busy Gay accepting a diving chance.

Abell and Bartlett built steadily from 72 for 2 and added 91 before tea, which was taken with the Somerset captain reaching a 99-ball half-century.

At that point there was little assistance from the field for the Northants attack which kept the scoring rate in check without often threatening a breakthrough.

The final session saw Bartlett go to fifty off 111 balls, with six fours, shortly after the century stand had been raised. It was another impressive contribution from the 24-year-old after his century at Edgbaston last week.

Bartlett, who spent most of the season in the second XI after an early shoulder injury, launched a six over wide long-on off Rob Keogh before falling two balls later.

He pushed forward defensively and took a catch to Northants skipper Will Young, the only slip. The stand with Abell had occupied 39 overs and put Somerset in control.

It was 227 for 3 when the second new ball was taken, with Abell on 91. He went for a chanceless ton with a three to third man from Sanderson, having faced 164 balls and hit 13 fours.

Lewis Goldsworthy had helped add 53 for the fourth wicket when Abell sacrificed his wicket needlessly. After stroking White at deep cover for a comfortable single, he turned for another run that was never there and when Goldsworthy didn’t respond, he was easily run out by Williams’ throw to the bowler’s end.