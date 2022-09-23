Tom Abell, Craig Overton cap Somerset’s escape with crucial season-saving win

Somerset 389 (Abell 111, Bartlett 62, Keogh 4-99) and 337 for 4 Dec (Abell 115, Lammonby 110) batted Northamptonshire 265 (Young 85, Overton 5-38) and 109 (Davey 3-25) by 352 runs

Somerset’s Division One status is secured after a season of perpetual concern and how fitting that it was a double hundred in the match from their most worthy captain, Tom Abell, that brought relief to Taunton on their final day of home cricket this season.

Players like Abell, still ambitious to represent England for sure but also part of the fabric of their county, must be more valued than ever at a time of great uncertainty for the game. Abell leads from the front; with every contribution with bat and ball, with every barking media statement, his pride in the county could not be more evident. He conveys the message from Wookey Hole to Wellington that England’s professional game has as much a place in the rural areas as the big cities.

After his outstanding effort with the bat, Abell enjoyed one of his most blissful days in the field in his six years as Somerset captain. He had elected to bat on for another seven overs at the start of the final day, ensuring a draw at least as Northamptonshire were set a theoretical 462 to win. Win-points felt like a bonus but Somerset bowled out Northants in just 30.4 overs for a resounding 352-run victory. Everything is wrapped up, fine and dandy, on the sunniest of afternoons at ten past two.

Peter Trego, the former Somerset all-rounder, and now one of county cricket’s most entertaining in-house commentators, called the win “one of the most important wins we’ve had in recent seasons at Taunton”, and he wasn’t exaggerating. At the start of the season, many in the West Country felt that Gloucestershire could finish above Somerset in the table, so fragile were their performances. Instead, Gloucestershire will go down with either Warwickshire, Kent, who take a 14-point buffer into the final week, or Yorkshire, who are a point further ahead.

The impetus for Somerset’s victory rested initially on Craig Overton. Perpetually on the fringes of the England side, with 15 caps and 1,500 drinks across all formats, Overton has somehow also managed eight Championship appearances for Somerset. His 35 first-class wickets at 16.51 have been a vital component. He took seven in the game here and it was fitting that the final act was an Abell/Overton combination as Jack White edged the former to second slip where Overton, a yard ahead in typically aggressive fashion, took a fine tumble.

When the guts of Northants’ innings were examined, Overton had taken only two wickets, but he was setting the tone. He began with the run-out of Emilio Gay, who reacted quickly enough when Will Young pushed a single a few yards into the offside, then Overton sprinted ferociously to collect his own bowling and break the wicket with a diving forearm throw.

Mid-September has brought a flurry of new-ball wickets and the feeling was that the run-out would be enough to get Overton on the field. So it proved when Luke Procter dropped the third ball for nothing, gingerly emerging from his Chanderpaul-like stance to find the ball thudding into his front pad; and Luke Young edged one that left him to Abell at second slip. With Josh Davey as serviceable as Overton is inspiring, with Josh Cobb caught at the wicket, Northants were 15 for 4. Cobb has assumed the No.4 role due to the limitations of others, but his sparse returns suggest his natural place is lower in the order or in the shorter formats.