Tolls on Sydney’s M7 motorway to be extended for three years to 2051

Motorists will pay tolls on the M7 motorway in western Sydney for three years as part of a deal with Transurban to widen the motorway, build a new interchange and connect an arterial road near the city’s new airport.

The NSW government on Wednesday accepted the unsolicited proposal from a Transurban-led consortium to widen 14 miles of motorway from two to three lanes in each direction between Prestons and Oakhurst, and to build a junction between the M7 and the new M12 motorway.

An artist’s impression of the interchange between the M12 and Elizabeth Drive near the M7 in western Sydney. Credit:NSW Government

In return for the $1.5 billion project, the government will extend M7 tolling arrangements for about three years until 2051, according to two knowledgeable sources.

As part of the Transurban-led project, a link will be built between Elizabeth Drive and the 10-mile M12, part-funded by the state.