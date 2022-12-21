Tolls on Sydney’s M7 motorway to be extended for three years to 2051

Motorists will pay tolls on the M7 motorway in western Sydney for three years as part of a deal with Transurban to widen the motorway, build a new interchange and connect an arterial road near the city’s new airport.
The NSW government on Wednesday accepted the unsolicited proposal from a Transurban-led consortium to widen 14 miles of motorway from two to three lanes in each direction between Prestons and Oakhurst, and to build a junction between the M7 and the new M12 motorway.
In return for the $1.5 billion project, the government will extend M7 tolling arrangements for about three years until 2051, according to two knowledgeable sources.
As part of the Transurban-led project, a link will be built between Elizabeth Drive and the 10-mile M12, part-funded by the state.
NSW Finance Minister Damien Tudehope said the project would provide a vital link to the new M12 freeway and support the region’s expected growth. “Western Sydney is one of the fastest growing regions in Australia,” he said.
Major construction of the $2 billion M12 – a key link to Western Sydney Airport – began a few months ago and is jointly funded by the state and federal governments.
Transurban, which operates nearly all of Sydney’s toll roads, said widening of the M7 and construction on parts of the project is expected to begin in 2023 and take about three years to complete.
Subject to planning approval, the construction timeline means the project should be completed in time for Western Sydney Airport to open to passengers in late 2026.