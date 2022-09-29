Tokyo’s suburban gardens should prepare now for post-pandemic tourism

A peaceful garden in the suburbs in Tokyo (May 2022). Credit: Sho Shimoyamada, 2022



Gardens in Tokyo must work together to disperse visitors and avoid the negative effects of overtourism, a new study from the University of Tokyo suggests.

This study focused on a group of six suburban gardens that had recently joined the Japan Garden Tourism program. It found that they were unaware of some of the risks associated with becoming a popular tourist destination and that there were a number of barriers to successful collaboration between them and with urban gardens. The study recommended that over-visited and under-visited sites find ways to work together, learn from each other’s experiences and build mutual plans to spread out visitor distribution and create positive tourism experiences for the gardens and visitors.

Tokyo is a megacity with a seemingly endless sprawl of buildings, power lines and people. But it’s also home to many green oases, from large historic parks to suburban meadows and scenic gardens. While some urban parks faced the problem of too many tourists causing congestion and crowds before the pandemic (overtourism), many of the lesser-known suburban gardens focused on overcoming the opposite problem of lack of visitors, or so-called undertourism.

But even those gardens should consider making plans now for a possible increase in visitors, according to project assistant professor Sho Shimoyamada of the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences. “Tourism has been identified as a pillar of the Japanese economy. But except in certain areas, such as Kyoto, the Japanese are not aware of the risk of overtourism. will cause problems.”

Shimoyamada interviewed 14 employees responsible for six gardens in the suburbs of Tokyo that are affected by undertourism, and three employees from two urban gardens that manage overtourism. The six suburban gardens had recently launched a garden tourism project in October 2020, as part of the Japan Garden Tourism program. The scheme aims to promote cooperation between tourist attractions, help entice and disperse visitors by grouping and advertising tourist sites, and by conducting campaigns across different sites, such as postage stamp routes.

Approximate location of the six gardens in a Tokyo suburb. Credit: Sho Shimoyamada, 2022



The interviews revealed that suburban gardens were not yet well aware of certain concepts from tourism research, such as tourism capacity and overtourism. These quiet locations did not have to worry about overcapacity, before the pandemic caused the Japanese government to impose restrictions on visitor numbers depending on the size of the garden.

Unsurprisingly, the number of visitors to most gardens that recorded visitor data (4 out of 6) dropped dramatically during this period, reinforcing concerns that their main focus should be on tackling under-tourism. However, one garden saw a dramatic increase in the average daily number of visitors, up 46.8% in 2020 and 19.6% in 2021 compared to 2019. This was an example of how a garden could handle a sudden influx of visitors. experience, which in Japan is especially likely during the popular spring and autumn months.

The interviews also revealed that although the suburban gardens were part of the same plan, it was difficult to build an effective collaboration between the gardens. Historic rivalries, separate management companies, and different points of interest all added to the challenge. There was also a perceived power imbalance between the suburban and urban gardens which made it difficult for the suburban gardens to seek help from each other or from the urban gardens, although this could be mutually beneficial. Interviews with employees of the city gardens revealed the serious negative effects of too many visitors, which caused not only the garden but also the environment, such as noise pollution, damage to historical structures and congestion of the public.

A long line of visitors waiting to enter a cafe in an urban garden in May 2022. Credit: Sho Shimoyamada, 2022



So what can be done to help both Tokyo’s suburban and urban gardens thrive with a healthy and sustainable visitor base? “In a post-pandemic period, suburban gardens could be visited by more people if the gardens are presented as an alternative to extremely popular destinations, as some people are tired of crowds and mass tourism,” Shimoyamada said.

“Undoubtedly, over-visiting wouldn’t be solved without help from under-visited destinations. My next step is to collect data from popular urban gardens in Tokyo to explore what conditions are needed to foster collaboration between urban and suburban gardens. I speculate that building of reciprocity is a key factor, but popular garden managers should also consider exercising their leadership to support the sustainable development of the wider community. I think a win-win situation is possible.”

