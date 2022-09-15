Toilet block beside bakery where Harry Styles worked as a teenager hits market for £100,000

<!–

A toilet block next to a bakery where Harry Styles worked as a teenager has come on the market for £100,000.

The toilet block in Holmes Chapel, Cheshire, where the singer grew up, is around the corner from the W Mandeville bakery where he used to work.

The international pop star had a Saturday job at the bakery for two years.

Harry, who left his job and school to audition for the X Factor, was making just £6 an hour at the bakery in his hometown.

Although the toilet block is no longer in use, it could be converted into a shop or residence after being put on the market by commercial agent Williams Sillitoe.

The wood-clad building in the center of the village stands between an Italian restaurant and near the Mandeville bakery, where Harry worked before he became famous.

Local real estate agents believe the property is a snippet in an area where real estate typically fetch more than a million.

One said: ‘It may seem like a totally crazy price, but the potential to turn the plot of land into a new commercial venture should be considered.

“The seller may not get the full asking price for this unit, but for a buyer with good commercial vision, it certainly won’t be a waste of money.”