Toe-sucking, spitting in mouths and X-rated sex CCTV footage: Aussie Shore takes things to a whole new level with VERY wild explicit scenes

Aussie Shore has already earned a reputation as the most X-rated reality show to date, but recent episodes have left viewers with their jaws on the floor.

The Geordie Shore spin-off show aired some of the wildest sex scenes ever seen on television this week.

Welsh reality star Callum Hole took center stage in a series of steamy scenes as he warmed up under the covers with housemate Lexie Dyer.

He was also seen sucking another housemate’s toe in a moment of embarrassment, while some episodes featured moments of obscene lap dancing and mouth spitting.

Viewers were left blushing as they watched the cast of 11 housemates partying the night away and getting frisky between the sheets.

In the penultimate episode of the show, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Australian star Callum was seen sharing an intimate moment with Lexie.

Night vision CCTV footage showed the couple hiding under the sheets while having sex.

After their cheeky encounter, Lexie complained that her sheets had become “sticky” in a rather X-rated comment, while Callum boasted about their intimate encounter.

‘They don’t call me WILF for nothing mate, you know what I mean? “Welsh man I’d like to fuck,” Callum boasted to the camera.

“I’ve got the rizz (charisma), the effervescence, strictly biz, you can finish with a little f***.”

With some careful gagging, Callum was seen stripping all naked as he stood half-naked in the bathroom as he and Lexie cleaned up after their act.

Elsewhere in the episode, all the housemates were seen taking things to a whole new level when they got steamy while partying in the garden.

Cooper Black and Kyle Tierney were seen spitting in each other’s mouths, while Jaeda Chamberlain was also seen giving Lexie a lap dance.

Love Island Australia star Callum was also pictured sucking another housemate’s toe.

Callum recently reflected on X-rated scenes, admitting it’s unlikely he’s filmed anything before.

“I was amazed at how wild these Australians were; it’s honestly like nothing I’ve ever experienced before,” he told The Project.

‘They become rebellious. As soon as you wake up in the morning, they go rogue.

The series, hosted by Charlotte Crosby, is the Australian version of the Geordie and Jersey Shore franchises that dominated the US and UK in the mid-2010s.

The X-rated series received a wild description: “We’re hot, we’re horny, and we’re ready to fucking party.”

In the first two episodes alone, the housemates shocked viewers with explicit sex scenes, full frontal nudity and a ‘penis transplant’, where the contestants urinated on each other in the pool.

Now a household name in reality TV, Callum is showing no signs of slowing down either, having recently signed up to join Love Island All Stars: Season 2.

Cooper Black and Kyle Tierney were seen spitting in each other’s mouths during a spicy moment as the 11 wild mates partied in the garden.

Following his appearance on Aussie Shore, Daily Mail Australia exclusively revealed he is the first cast member confirmed for the 2025 series, which will air in the UK in January.

He first captured hearts and headlines on the 2022 Australian version of Love Island, where his cheeky humor and chiseled physique made him an instant fan favorite.

He then spiced things up at Love Island Games in 2023 before braving the jungle on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! earlier this year.

Some have dubbed him ‘Australia’s answer to Joey Essex’ for his ability to stay in the spotlight, while others question whether he’s really looking for love or just chasing clout.