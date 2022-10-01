Todrick Hall ordered to pay $100K in unpaid rent after being sued by owners of plush home

Todrick Hall has been ordered to pay $100,000 in unpaid rent after being sued by the landlords of a Sherman Oaks, California home that he rented.

The 36-year-old YouTuber had reportedly signed a lease with landlords Avi and Orna Lavian to play $30,000 a month for the five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home, according to rumours. TMZ.

Hall had even given the impression of owning the property when he gave a tour to fans on YouTube channel, calling it his “dream home.”

However, he has now been ordered to pay $100,000 in damages plus another $2K in attorney fees and expenses, according to the report.

The news of the disagreement was first reported in March of this year when it was used for an initial sum of $60K, according to Us Weekly.

The landlords said in legal documents that they had issued a payment or stop notice to Hal on March 3, through another person living in the house. The landlords will file a civil complaint with the court on March 29, according to the outlet.

In their original lawsuit, the landlords asked the court for $60,000 in rent for the months of February and March 2022; in addition to attorney’s fees, $1,000 per day in damages, forfeiture of the lease, and “any other relief the court deems just and reasonable.”

Hall took to YouTube in February 2021 with a clip titled ‘Bought my DREAM HOME!!! FULL TOUR,’ in which he opened up about his fondness for the home.

“I’ve wanted to buy a house for a long time and this is a dream come true,” the Plainview, Texas resident said in the video, which has racked up more than 505,000 views. ‘I saw over 50 houses and decided to buy this one. When I saw this one, I fell in love.’

In the clip, he showed off features of the house such as a movie theater, walk-in closet and swimming pool, among other amenities.

Hall recently appeared on the third season of Celebrity Big Brother, finishing in second place amid a battle with some of his co-stars on the reality series. He then canceled media appearances in the wake of the show, which he said earlier this month Instagram is done out of self-preservation.

“I didn’t shy away from the press because I’m afraid to comment on my experience with Big Brother, but more to protect myself and my mental health to make sure I can actually get my show on stage and my obligations to my fans and my PAID employees,” Hall said in a March 12 message.

He added: “I don’t feel like proving myself to people who never rooted for me in the beginning, but I do want to say to my fans that I will comment on my experience once the show opens because I feel you deserve it.

“Thank you to everyone who looked at me and supported me in the bb house. It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done, but I’m glad I did it.’

Hall, who initially rose to prominence on American Idol, has also appeared on The Masked Singer, RuPaul’s Drag Race, and The Greatest Dancer.