Toddler stuck inside claw machine at Airlie Beach in QLD trying to get a toy

Poppy then gets stuck and a chaotic but hilarious video shows her father rescuing her

Savannah Pearson, 6, sent Poppy, 4, in a claw machine to retrieve a teddy bear

A toddler got stuck in an arcade claw machine while on vacation after following her mischievous big sister’s dodgy advice.

Hilarious footage shows Poppy Pearson, four, trapped in the machine, sobbing after Savannah, six, persuaded her to pick up a teddy bear at a fair in Queensland’s Airlie Beach.

Their mum Melanie Pike and her partner Brett Pearson told Daily Mail Australia they couldn’t help but laugh at her adorable antics.

“My partner is a chippy (carpenter) by trade so I knew he would get her out,” said Ms Pike.

‘He’s the real hero. I was just laughing and filming.’

Mr. Pearson asked Poppy to crouch down and then stretch her legs forward.

He was then able to pull her out before warning her of the dangers of “stealing.”

“Please,” he says as Poppy emerges. “That’s why you don’t steal from vending machines.”

Ms Pike said that since the video made the rounds on social media, adventurous Poppy has become an instant celebrity to everyone she meets.

“She tells all her friends she’s famous now,” Mrs. Pike said.

“It’s going to be a great funny story for her 18th birthday.”

The Darwin family are currently in the middle of a dream five week caravan holiday with their three girls, Poppy, and twins Savannah and Ivy – and will now continue their journey

Ms. Pike also thanked the staff at the location who responded quickly.

“They had the key and were on their way, so we weren’t too stressed,” she said.

The Darwin family is currently in the midst of a five-week dream holiday with their three girls, Poppy, and twins Savannah and Ivy – and are now continuing their journey.

It comes after a boy also climbed into a claw machine at the Sugarworld Shopping Center in Cairns in May and had to be rescued by firefighters.