Toddler shares her dummies with family dog

A dummy crazy toddler who hides the comforting devices in her house now has the family dog ​​hooked on them too.

Mom Gemma Hill, 36, of Birmingham, has been trying to wean 18-month-old Bonnie Howards from pacifiers for two months without success.

But the wily youngster now shares them with Cavalier King Charles Spaniel friend Rafa, with videos of the dog going viral on TikTok.

The 18-month-old dog now proudly parades around the house and yard sucking on pacifiers, and even wails by Bonnie’s bedside for his solution when he doesn’t have one.

Most dogs like bones, but Rafa prefers this Cavalier King Charles Spaniel a dummy to suck on

A video on TikTok of Bonnie sharing her pacifier with pet Rafa has racked up 300,000 likes

She’s Not A Dummy: Baby Bonnie Refuses To Give Up The Comforting Device And Hides It In The House

Gemma, who takes care of Rafa several times a week for her 30-year-old sister-in-law Emily Howard, has to pull her hair out because of the ‘ridiculous’ situation.

Instead of trying to just get her daughter to dump the dummies, she’s now trying to convince little Rafa as well.

The doggy’s addiction has resulted in Emily being forced to chase him around the yard in a desperate attempt to get the pacifiers out of his mouth.

Radio host Gemma admits her daughter is the “root” of the couple who become “addicted” and that she doesn’t know how to kick the couple’s habit.

Gemma said: ‘Bonnie is now 18 months old and we have tried unsuccessfully to get her off the pacifiers.

“I’ll get the dummies out, but they’ll show up. Bonnie just hides them in little corners of the house so we don’t know where they are.

“She’ll just come up with one and we’ll think ‘how the hell did you get that?’.”

But the toddler has taken her covert actions to a whole new level – involving the pet in her plan.

Gemma added: “It turns out she secretly gave Rafa pacifiers. The dog is now sucking on dummies like he’s a baby, it’s ridiculous.

“I haven’t seen the first exchange. It’s only recently that I walked into a room and saw her put one in his mouth.

“Or we run into him and he has his own pacifier somewhere.

“He was crying outside her bed the other day. At first we thought he missed her, but no, he wanted a pacifier in it. He’s also addicted to the dummies.’

Rafa now sneaks around the house and yard when he’s with a dummy so no one can take it from him

Birmingham mother Gemma Hill, 36, says daughter Bonnie is responsible for pet Rafa becoming addicted to pacifiers

Baby Bonnie on a family holiday with mum Gemma and dad Rob Howard, 33

Bewildered mother Gemma said that Bonnie and Rafa have been close since the beginning of their lives.

And she says the couple is used to sharing items and food.

Gemma said, “They grew up together, it was pretty cute.

‘They are friends, she shares everything with him. She will feed him from the table and she will share some of her toys with him.

“The dummy was a natural next step.

“She really wants to share, but only with him. She does not share with other children or with me or her father. Nobody but Rafa, he can get what he wants.’

Gemma is now trying to get the dummies not only from Bonnie, but also from Rafa.

She added: ‘Rafa is currently being trained and he is generally a good dog.

“It’s not like he’s eating or chewing them, which we were worried about, he’s literally using it as a dummy.

“When he’s had enough, he spits it out, which is pretty impressive.

“I don’t know what the long-term solution is to get them both off the dummies.

“I think Bonnie will have to be the one weaned from them so she can’t turn on Rafa. She is the root of it all.’

Gemma’s sister-in-law, Emily, described the relationship between the naughty duo as “heartwarming.”

Emily said, ‘He is a really friendly and loving dog and he is very patient and gentle with Bonnie.

“They were born just a few weeks apart, so we really hoped they would get along and grow up together as friends.

“It was heartwarming to see how much they bonded, but less so when we realized it was about her pacifier.

“Now that she’s starting to walk, that means she can give it to him as soon as we turn around.

“That means we’ll have to chase him frantically through the yard to get him back.”

Adorable footage of Bonnie putting a pacifier in Rafa’s mouth has been viewed more than 300,000 times on TikTok.

Comments have also been received – with tips on how to solve the problem.

Someone wrote: ‘I just cut off the ends of my son’s and said they were broken. He threw them in the trash and never looked back. Good luck.’

Another commented: ‘When I was little I would also switch on the puppy with my pacifiers and found it hilarious when he walked around with them.

Another joked, ‘Then it’s the dog’s diapers.’

Gemma said: “Since I shared it on TikTok, a lot of people have been telling me how to get Bonnie off the dummies.

“An evil genius told me to cut the ends off so Bonnie finds them and thinks they’re broken.

“I’ve had a lot of direct messages from people saying how cute it is. People love dogs and people love babies, so there’s something for everyone.”