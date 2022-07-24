Toddler nicknamed Einstein is one of only 100 people in the world with uncombable hair syndrome

A toddler with an epic mop that can’t be tamed has been diagnosed as one of only 100 people in the world with “Uncombable Hair Syndrome.”

Layla Davis, 17 months, from Great Blakenham in Suffolk, has blond locks that will defy any attempt to straighten them.

Her mother Charlotte Davis, 28, says her daughter was officially diagnosed with the syndrome after she and husband Kevin, 35, fought over a diagnosis.

It is a condition characterized by dry, frizzy hair that cannot be combed flat.

Layla Davis, just 17 months old, (pictured) has blonde locks that defy any attempt to straighten them

UHS develops in childhood, often between infancy and the age of three, but may not occur until age 12.

Children who develop it usually have light-colored hair — and there are only about 100 cases in the world.

Charlotte said it has earned Layla nicknames such as Boris Johnson and Albert Einstein.

She said: ‘She was fluffy from about one year old and then it started to grow out more and more.

The toddler has been diagnosed with unkempt hair syndrome. She is one of approximately 100 people in the world who have been diagnosed with the condition

“I think I was in denial and kept saying it was going to fail.

‘I’m really proud of the diagnosis because it’s so rare; part of the reason I put off getting her tested for it is because there are only a hundred people in the world – the chances of it being so slim.

“I don’t know if it’s because other people are brushing her hair and touching her, but she started it herself.

I have a two year old son and [he] has noticed that his hair is not the same and sometimes he strokes his hair and then her hair.

UHS develops in childhood, often between infancy and the age of three, but may not occur until age 12. Children who develop it usually have light colored hair, which is usually dry, frizzy and cannot be combed flat

Layla in the picture with her mother Charlotte Davis, 28, who says she wants Layla to grow up and knows it’s great to have her like her, even if she looks different from other people

“I don’t think she realizes how great it is.

“I just want her to grow up and know it’s great, even if she looks different from other people.”

The condition is also known as spun glass hair and usually improves over time – normally by adolescence.