Toddler is killed after out-of-control cement truck crashed off Houston overpass

A Texas family was devastated after a cement truck driver lost control, ran off a Houston overpass, landed on the family’s car and took the life of a 22-month-old boy.

Harris County Sheriff’s Deputies say the money was made around 2:30 p.m. Friday when a 36-year-old woman lost control and fell off the overpass on a family’s Ford Expedition.

Good Samaritans were able to rescue three of the family members from the car: a 54-year-old grandmother, a 36-year-old woman and one of the 22-month-old twins, who were trapped in car seats in the back.

However, the boy, who was later identified as Nicholas Resendiz, was pronounced dead at the scene and officials were unable to get him out of the car until hours later, according to police. Click on 2 Houston.

His twin brother survived.

The crash is now under investigation and, according to emergency services, a preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the cement truck tried to slow the vehicle down before going over the overpass.

The boy, later identified as Nicholas Resendiz (pictured left), was pronounced dead at the scene

The two 22-month-old children – including Nicolas (pictured right) – are seen here with their mother Jennifer

She showed no signs of intoxication at the time, deputies report. They now think that slippery roads caused the truck to swerve due to a rain shower.

Lieutenant Simon Cheng, who works in the HCSO’s Vehicle Crime Division, said he did not immediately see a possible reason to support the charges against the driver of the cement truck.

Meanwhile, the Resendiz family is now reeling from the devastating loss and have raised more than $4,700 for Nicholas’s funeral expenses in an online fundraiser.

Witnesses at the scene said they saw the truck swerve to dodge another car on the Houston Parkway before crashing at the intersection of Woodforest Boulevard and Beltway 8.

Raymond Romo, who works nearby, told Click 2 Houston how the truck dangled from the overpass as the cars underneath tried to get out of the way.

But eventually, he said, the truck tipped over and landed on the Resendiz’s family vehicle.

“We saw it when we landed on the vehicle in the middle of the parking lot,” Romo recalled. “I immediately sprang into action with my friend Joe.”

He said he was able to pull the driver’s daughter out of the car before turning his attention to the twin toddlers in the back.

“Luckily I was able to get out,” Romo said. “But I couldn’t get out of the other one.”

Romo also said the driver, the boy’s grandmother, became hysterical at the scene.

“They saw it fall, and the grandmother… she froze a little bit and she just stopped,” he said. “That’s why it ended up in the back of the vehicle when she stopped.”

Those who survived were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, and the driver of the truck is also believed to have suffered minor injuries, but refused medical attention at the scene.

Meanwhile, the Resendiz family is still trying to process everything that has happened.

In a GoFundMe post on Saturday, Jennifer Resendiz, the mother of Nicolas and his unidentified twin sister, launched a bid to raise $15,000 to cover funeral costs.

Resendiz wrote: ‘Your prayers are much needed and appreciated. Any small donation you find in your heart to give, no matter how small, will be a blessing to the family.”