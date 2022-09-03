Toddler has a hilarious reaction to firework display after being shocked by the loud noises

<!–

A toddler had a hilarious and touching reaction while watching a fireworks display and suddenly realized they were making loud noises.

Jess Stellakis, 22, took her two-year-old son Finley to a fireworks display after an air show in Eastbourne, East Sussex.

The outing was the youngster’s first time ever to any of the displays, so he wasn’t aware of how noisy they can be.

So, as captured on video, when one of the fireworks makes a loud bang, Finley is in for quite the surprise.

A video of two-year-old Finley shows the toddler’s hilarious reaction to watching fireworks – first the youngster giggles at the screen (left) before hugging his mother when it gets too noisy for him (right)

After initially giggling while looking at the bright lighting, the footage shows him getting startled and turning straight to his mom Jess for a hug.

However, his frightened but funny reaction didn’t stop Finley from setting off fireworks.

He enjoyed the rest of the display in his mother’s arms, eagerly awaiting the next one.

Since the video was uploaded online, it has been viewed more than 6.7 million times.

According to Finley’s mother Jess, the shock didn’t stop the toddler from enjoying the rest of the fireworks that night.

Many viewers took to the comments section to discuss the sweet bond Finley shares with his mother.

One viewer wrote: ‘I love that he doesn’t even have to think about finding mommy for a hug.

“Immediately his arms around your neck.”

Meanwhile, another added: ‘Look how much he trusts you omg.’