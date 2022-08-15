Toddler dies after being hit by a car in Rathmines, Lake Macquarie as NSW Ambulance attend
Toddler dies after being hit by car in horrific driveway accident as helicopter and paramedics arrive on scene
- A young child has been killed in a driveway accident in the Hunter region of NSW
- Multiple paramedics rushed to the crime scene in Rathmines, Lake Macquarie
- The child was treated at the scene but they were unable to resuscitate the toddler
- A 38-year-old male driver has been taken to hospital for mandatory examination
A toddler has died tragically after being hit by a car in a horrific incident in the driveway.
Multiple emergency services and a Westpac rescue helicopter rushed to Rathmines – a Lake Macquarie suburb in the Hunter region of NSW – just after 2:30 p.m. on Monday.
There were reports that a young child had been hit in a driveway on Rosemary Row.
NSW ambulance crews immediately began treating the 22-month-old child, but despite their best efforts, the child died on the spot.
A toddler has died after being hit by a car in a driveway in the NSW Hunter region on Monday (Photo: Police on site)
Emergency services and the Westpac Rescue helicopter arrived and treated the toddler (pictured)
The police were present on Monday afternoon and prepared a crime scene and launched an investigation.
A 38-year-old male driver was taken to John Hunter Hospital for mandatory examination.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
A 38-year-old male driver was taken to hospital for mandatory tests (Photo: Police at the scene)
The investigation is underway and a report will be prepared for the coroner (Photo: Police on site)