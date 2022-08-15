Toddler dies after being hit by a car in Rathmines, Lake Macquarie as NSW Ambulance attend

<!–

A toddler has died tragically after being hit by a car in a horrific incident in the driveway.

Multiple emergency services and a Westpac rescue helicopter rushed to Rathmines – a Lake Macquarie suburb in the Hunter region of NSW – just after 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

There were reports that a young child had been hit in a driveway on Rosemary Row.

NSW ambulance crews immediately began treating the 22-month-old child, but despite their best efforts, the child died on the spot.

A toddler has died after being hit by a car in a driveway in the NSW Hunter region on Monday (Photo: Police on site)

Emergency services and the Westpac Rescue helicopter arrived and treated the toddler (pictured)

The police were present on Monday afternoon and prepared a crime scene and launched an investigation.

A 38-year-old male driver was taken to John Hunter Hospital for mandatory examination.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

