Toddler dies after being hit by a car in Rathmines, Lake Macquarie as NSW Ambulance attend

Australia
Toddler dies after being hit by car in horrific driveway accident as helicopter and paramedics arrive on scene

  • A young child has been killed in a driveway accident in the Hunter region of NSW
  • Multiple paramedics rushed to the crime scene in Rathmines, Lake Macquarie
  • The child was treated at the scene but they were unable to resuscitate the toddler
  • A 38-year-old male driver has been taken to hospital for mandatory examination

By David Southwell for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 06:16, 15 August 2022 | Updated: 09:41, 15 August 2022

A toddler has died tragically after being hit by a car in a horrific incident in the driveway.

Multiple emergency services and a Westpac rescue helicopter rushed to Rathmines – a Lake Macquarie suburb in the Hunter region of NSW – just after 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

There were reports that a young child had been hit in a driveway on Rosemary Row.

NSW ambulance crews immediately began treating the 22-month-old child, but despite their best efforts, the child died on the spot.

A toddler has died after being hit by a car in a driveway in the NSW Hunter region on Monday (Photo: Police on site)

The police were present on Monday afternoon and prepared a crime scene and launched an investigation.

A 38-year-old male driver was taken to John Hunter Hospital for mandatory examination.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

