Toddler, 2, becomes 27th child to die in a hot car this year

A two-year-old has become the 27th child to die this year in a hot car after being left in a vehicle in the parking lot of Alabama’s Kids Campus nursery.

The toddler was found around 3:06 p.m. yesterday afternoon in the parking lot next to the day center along State Highway 75 in Oneonta.

The sheriff’s office has said the boy may have been in the car “for quite some time during the day.”

It was reported on the No Heatstroke site that it was 96 degrees in Oneonta yesterday.

Officers have said the two-year-old was not supervised by the daycare, Fox news reports.

According to the Facebook page of the Blount County Sheriff’s Office and the Oneonta Police Department, multiple agencies are investigating the boy’s death.

It has not been announced whether charges will be filed in the case and updates are expected to be provided in the coming days.

The National Security Council website lists measures to prevent parents from forgetting their child in the car.

They wrote, “Place a handbag, briefcase, or even a left shoe in the back seat to force you to take one last look before you walk away.

“Keep car doors locked so kids can’t reach them, and teach them that cars aren’t playgrounds. There’s no safe amount of time to leave a child in a vehicle, even if you’re running a quick errand.”

The toddler’s death yesterday is under investigation by the Oneonta Police Department, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, the Blount County Department of Human Resources and the Blount County District Attorney’s Office.