Todd Woodbridge heart attack warning Shane Warne Darren Lehmann Dean Wallis Ryan Campbell tennis

Super fit Australian tennis champion Todd Woodbridge has urged people to get a health check after suffering a heart attack last week.

The 51-year-old commentator, who won 16 grand slam doubles titles with doubles partner Mark Woodforde, has described the incident as a ‘wake-up call’ of the hidden dangers of even the fittest of middle-aged people.

Australian tennis champion Todd Woodbridge (pictured) has urged people to get a health check after suffering a mild heart attack last week

Woodbridge (pictured with doubles partner Mark Woodforde) is a 16-time grand slam doubles champion who has kept fit and healthy since retiring in 2005

At 51, Woodbridge is a year younger than Shane Warne when he suffered his fatal attack, while a number of other Australian sporting figures have suffered heart attacks around the same age.

“It was last Thursday I was trying to keep up my routine after going to the US Open and London and I was just working out and had chest pains and every symptom you look up on Google – full sweat and I felt terrible,” Woodbridge said. Herald.

‘I had a little heart episode that goes down as a mild heart attack, which is a bit of a shock to me.

‘I consider (me) to lead a pretty good healthy lifestyle – I keep active, I eat well, I do all the right things, I enjoy doing it.

‘It’s been a wake-up call for me to make sure I look after myself. If it can happen to me, it shows that it can happen to anyone.’

Australian cricket hero and legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne died suddenly of a massive heart attack aged 52 while on holiday in Thailand

The event is the latest in a disturbing spate of heart attacks that are bringing high-profile Australian athletes down into their early 50s.

Cricket icon Shane Warne was 52 when he was found unresponsive in his luxury villa in Thailand after suffering a heart attack.

Just days later, former AFL star Dean Wallis, 52, suffered a serious heart attack but survived the scare after being rushed to hospital for life-saving surgery.

WA cricket great Ryan Campbell, 50, is also lucky to be alive after he was given just a seven per cent chance of survival following a cardiac arrest in April.

In May, West Coast Eagles premiership player Peter Matera, 53, suffered a heart attack while chopping wood on his property in Victoria. The great AFL was taken to hospital, where doctors put two stents in his heart.

Former Australian cricket coach and Test cricketer Darren Lehman also survived a heart attack in the early hours of his 50th birthday – and was fortunately saved by triple bypass surgery

Former Australian cricket coach Darren Lehman also survived a heart attack in the early hours of his 50th birthday – and was fortunately saved by triple bypass surgery.

Woodbridge, who retired from tennis in 2005, says he’s learned that family history matters as much to heart attack susceptibility as personal health.

“I’ve reached the age now where I have to make sure I have regular tests, get to the doctors,” he said.

‘I would encourage everybody out there coming out of the last couple of years (with lockdowns) where we’ve been, nah, I’m fine, haven’t been to doctors, haven’t been for check-ups, to make sure you get out there and do it.

‘I’ve been lucky enough to go and get all the tests and I’m fine. With good monitoring and some mild medicine going forward, I will be fine.

West Coast Eagles great Peter Matera is lucky to be alive after suffering a serious heart attack in May 2022. He played 253 games for the Eagles between 1990 and 2002 and was named in the AFL’s Indigenous Team of the Century in 2005

“But what I learned was how important genetics are to your health, and I realize both my mom and dad have had a few issues with needing some stents, and my dad had a very high cholesterol level. If I take care of it, I have the ability to be fine in the future. But if you don’t take care of it, you put yourself at risk.

‘My advice is that you don’t put off what you have planned to do. Because I had planned to get my next set of tests, we all have busy lives and it will be next month and then it will be six months and you still haven’t done it and I was a little guilty about that.

‘The best thing is that I’m back at it. I have to take it easy, I can’t do anything physically, but I’m still able to do my general work.’