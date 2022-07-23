Todd Payten SNUBBED an approach from Tim Sheens to replace Michael Maguire at Wests Tigers

Todd Payten has admitted to being heard by the Wests Tigers to replace Michael Maguire, but has never considered leaving the Cowboys.

The Tigers sacked Maguire last month after losing nine of their first 12 games this season and failing to make the finals in each of his three campaigns in charge.

Wests football chief Tim Sheens has since been confirmed as Maguire’s replacement, with the 71-year-old set to return to coaching next season, 18 years since he sent the club to a Grand Final triumph and won its fourth and final premiership.

Todd Payten revealed that the Wests Tigers have polled him as a replacement for Michael Maguire

Sheens will be replaced by former Tigers great Benji Marshall in 2025, but the veteran coach had considered turning to another member of the 2005 award-winning club.

‘We spoke on the phone and Tim [Sheens] asked me a few questions,” Payten, who played eight seasons for the Tigers and will face his former team on Sunday, said. News Corp.

The 43-year-old felt his former coach was not just interested in chatting, but suggested him as a potential candidate to replace Maguire. However, Payten has no plans to leave the Cowboys – the team that defeated Wests in the 2005 Grand Final, by the way.

‘To be honest, I never gave it [succeeding Maguire at the Tigers] a second thought. No,’ he said.

The NRL wrestlers said goodbye to under fire coach Michael Maguire last month

Tim Sheens will return as a coach in the NRL next year for the first time in ten years, when he takes charge of the Tigers for the second time

“I’m very happy with the Cowboys.

“We have worked so hard as a club to lay the foundation for success and I feel we have that at the moment. […] We still have a way to go to win a premiership, so I’m in no rush to leave.”

The Tigers have had a dismal season and are at the bottom of the ladder, with 14 defeats in 17 games so far. The poor results on the pitch were compounded by the discontent off the pitch with some players publicly criticizing the club.

Sheens has not coached in the NRL in ten years and the Wests Tigers will be Marshall’s first job as a head coach.

Benji Marshall will succeed Sheens in the coaching box from season 2025

Payten, however, believes his former coach and teammate have what it takes to turn the club’s fortunes around.

“I believe Benji will succeed,” Payten said.

“I both admire Tim and Benji so much, they had such an impact on my career and I really want them to do well and change things at the Tigers.

“It’s a bold deal, but if anyone can do it, it’s those two guys.”