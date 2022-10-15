Todd DuBoef says Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are on course for an undisputed clash in 2023

<!–

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are on a collision course for an undisputed heavyweight title fight in 2023, according to Top Rank president Todd DuBoef.

The gypsy king had called up Usyk for a fight before the end of the year, but the Ukrainian declined the offer as he needed some time off boxing after his August win over Anthony Joshua.

DuBoef, who is part of Fury’s US promotion team, is confident the fight will take place next year.

Top Rank president Todd DuBoef believes Tyson Fury will finally have an undisputed heavyweight against Oleksandr Usyk, the conqueror of Anthony Joshua next year

He told air sports: ‘I think that is without a doubt. That’s everyone’s goal.

“I think both fighters want it, the fans want it and it’s the crowning moment for the heavyweight champion.”

Drama has followed Fury since he stopped Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in April in his last fight to date.

DuBoef, a key figure in Fury’s US promotion camp, says both Fury and Usyk ‘want the fight’

There have been multiple claims of retirement as well as calls for fights with the likes of Usyk, Joshua, Derek Chisora ​​and Mahmoud Charr.

With Usyk not wanting a fight until 2023, Fury appeared to be lining up for a fight with compatriot Joshua in December.

However, the parties failed to agree on a deal, with Fury adamant that it was Joshua’s ego and business interests that caused the Battle of Britain to fail.

Fury is keen to have another fight before the end of the year, although it’s unlikely Anthony Joshua will be – with former rival Derek Chisora ​​and Mahmoud Charr more likely opponents

The Gypsy King said he was “furious” at AJ for “wasting his time” and stated that he would never fight the 32-year-old because of that.

While the Usyk fight is likely to take place next year, DuBoef insists Fury is keen to land another fight before the end of 2022.

He said, ‘All I can tell you is that he’s going to fight before the end of the year. That’s the direction we got from him. I check his social media and see what he posts next.’