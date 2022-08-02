Todd Chrisley says he became a ‘slave to money’ as he awaits tax fraud sentencing

They may be staring at up to 30 years in prison for tax and bank fraud, but Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie don’t let that stop them from continuing with their podcast — and their preaching.

The couple, who will be sentenced in October, were found guilty in June of a year-long conspiracy of tax and bank fraud, which allowed them to borrow $30 million by increasing their income.

Before Todd got a reality TV show, he was a successful real estate entrepreneur in Georgia. The show began in 2014 and continues to air on the USA Network despite their conviction. They also continue to run their lucrative Apple podcast, Chrisley Confessions.

In the most recent episode titled Revenge is a Drug, Land of Dreams and Comebacks Begin with Jesus, the two discuss how their criminal convictions have brought them closer together.

However, they claim that they are the aggrieved parties, referring to their conviction as a ‘shakedown’ and claiming that they are victims of a dishonest ex-employee.

“People will get their due, but it’s in God’s time.

“It’s not our time. That’s what we want to push it through, we want to hurry it up because we’re in such pain that we just want to see an ounce of love from someone else because we feel like we’re bleeding,” Julie said.

The couple were brought down by the testimony of Mark Braddock, a 53-year-old married ex-employee who told a jury that not only did he help the couple with their plan, but that he and Todd were also having a gay affair. .

Todd and Julie have always accused him of lying.

“Obviously we had an employee who worked for us, you look and say, ‘how does he get away with this?’ I have prayed to God to take this hatred out of my heart.”

Julie said it was frustrating to see Braddock come off “unscathed.”

“Throughout the seasons of your life I know you feel like you’re bleeding to death and you can’t even see a scrape on the other person that you think lied to you, or that you did something wrong or that you have you cheated.

“That’s what makes it so difficult.”

“This podcast is as real as it gets. You know the storms we’ve been through. All we can share is sharing honesty and telling how we get through the day.

“It’s not meant to be some ‘teaching’ where we sit here on a throne holier than you… we sin every day.

“Part of our calling is to let people know that they are not alone. to let them know that we are all struggling. If you’re driving to work and you have screaming kids and you’re trying to pay for your groceries this month… we all have our problems. We want to let you know that you are not alone.

“Our struggles may look different… but Chrisley Confessions will never be one of those podcasts where we’re going to tell you ‘our life is perfect’, we’ll tell you we’re blessed beyond measure.

“All we have is because God has blessed us with it. ‘

Todd also admitted to becoming a “slave of money” when their star rose.

‘I got lost when I couldn’t tell the difference between my self-esteem and my net worth’

“The greater my wealth became, the less I focused on my self-esteem because everything was built around that wealth. Around stuff.

“When the stuff starts owning you versus you owning it, and you know when I talk about that, you’ve got all those cars that you have to maintain and houses and travel that you have to do to keep up with everyone around you, that is in your social network.

“You became a slave to the things you thought would bring you peace.

“It was about outdoing the next one. We will continue to do so.

“If we get to a point where we stop trying to outdo our neighbor and start trying to get our neighbor where we are, then we can all grow together.

‘I got lost in that.

“You become a slave to the things you thought would bring you peace.

“So I got lost in that and for all my life because I think I was too ignorant – and if I use the word ignorant [I mean] l [didn’t] know that I understood how to distinguish self-esteem and wealth.’

He added that he felt he was entitled to his wealth because he worked “2-4pm,” and he assumed others hadn’t.

“I know that this storm we’re going through will eventually end.

“It may not end the way we envision it, but it will end exactly the way God intended,” Julie said.

Braddock told a jury that he and Todd were in a romantic relationship.

They are due to appear in court again on October 3.