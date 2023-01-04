Todd Chrisley BLASTS claims that he’s gay and had an long-term affair with Mark Braddock

Just days before he is due to report to a Florida prison to serve his 12-year sentence, Todd Chrisley is responding to allegations that he is gay and had a homosexual affair with former business partner Mark Braddock.

Braddock, 57, testified at trial in November that he had a gay affair with Chrisley that dates back to the early 2000s, and although they eventually broke it off, they remained close until 2012, when Chrisley called the police on Braddock called.

Appearing on his Chrisley Confessions podcast on Tuesday, the 53-year-old real estate magnate stated that Braddock’s claims are untrue.

Todd appeared on the podcast with his 26-year-old son Chase Chrisley, where he revealed why he was so offended by the allegations.

“What offended me the most is that, of all those 54 years, if I were finally accused of associating with a man, it would be someone who looked like Mark Braddock,” Todd said.

He went on to say he was, “A toad. Someone who looks like a thumb. Someone who says he only had sex with his wife and me.’

‘Let me tell you something. I could understand if you had sex with me [make] you’re crazy. I get that,” he said.

“There’s been a lot of those who’ve been damned by your dad,” he joked with his son, adding that Braddock’s story has changed several times.

Todd added that he was also offended that Braddock had the alleged affair because it was just something he wanted to try.”

“I’m not that little spoon at Baskin-Robbins. I’m the whole scoop. You can’t just taste here,” Todd said, laughing.

He added that he wouldn’t be “ashamed” if celebrities like George Clooney or Brad Pitt claimed to have sex with him.

“That’s the one thing that’s most insulting. To say I couldn’t pull anything better than that… Todd Chrisley has better than that,” Todd added.

Braddock had worked for companies such as AT&T and SAP Software Solutions before joining Todd in 2005.

He has been married to his wife, Leslie, since 1987 and it has been reported that she remains with him despite his infidelity. The couple lives together in Florida and now works as a partner at a consulting firm.

Braddock claimed at trial that their affair lasted about a year, which was withheld from both of their wives.

As the affair ended, they both remained close until they got into a fight in 2012, which ended with Chrisley allegedly throwing Braddock out of his office and threatening to call the police.

It was Braddock who then decided to attack Chrisley and report him and his family for tax fraud.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of federal charges of bank fraud and tax evasion and submitting false documents to banks to take out loans, reportedly worth more than $30 million, to fund their lavish lifestyles.

Todd was ordered to serve 12 years in prison, and Julie seven years, and both were also sentenced to 16 months probation upon release.

Both Todd and his wife Julie Chrisley are due to report to their respective Florida jails on January 17.

