Todd Boehly slammed for claiming Mo Salah came from Chelsea’s academy

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has been slapped by the director of Liverpool star Mo Salah’s first club in Egypt.

Salah started his career with Cairo-based team Al Mokawloon after four years in the club’s academy between 2006 and 2010.

The Egyptian forward made 38 league appearances for the club, scoring 11 goals before moving to Basel, Switzerland in 2012.

Chelsea signed the then 21-year-old Mohamed Salah of the Swiss Basel in 2014

It was his form in Basel that landed him the move to Chelsea in 2014, when he was 21.

Al Mokawloon director Mohamed Adel Fathi has now hit back at Boehly after claiming at a conference in the United States this week that Salah had graduated from Chelsea Academy.

Fathi accused Boehly, who was widely criticized for his comments, of “lack of understanding” and “ignorance.”

He said in a Facebook post, via GOAL: ‘What the new owner of Chelsea is saying is misunderstanding.

“Mohamed Salah is a source of pride for the Al Mokawloon Club and Egyptian and Arab football, and we are honored to have him as one of our sons.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly claimed the club’s academy produced Mo Salah, despite his previous clubs

“The whole world knows Salah’s career and how he started with us, but it seems that the Chelsea owner is the only person in the world who doesn’t know this information.”

Salah failed to prove himself at Chelsea and was eventually loaned out to Serie A clubs Fiorentina and Roma, with the latter choosing to buy him from the Blues.

During his time in the Italian capital, Salah rediscovered his best form, which saw him return to the Premier League at Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Salah is one of the best players in the Premier League at Liverpool after a flop at Chelsea

Since moving to the Reds, Salah has become one of the most prolific players the league has ever seen. He scored 120 goals in 186 games in England and won the Premier League and Champions League.

Boehly made the claim at New York’s SALT forum while praising his newly acquired club’s youth academy, suggesting it deserves credit for developing stars such as Salah and Belgian international and Genk academy product Kevin De Bruyne, as well as Cobam talents. such as Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham.

He told SALT: ‘We have one of the best academies in the world.

“If you look at what our academy has developed, our academy is Mo Salah, Kevin De Bruyne. More recently Tammy Abraham, Reece James, Mason Mount, Trevoh Chalobah.”

Boehly also claimed Kevin De Bruyne is of the Blues, despite the club winning him over from Genk

De Bruyne, now at Manchester City, progressed through the academy system at Genk in his native Belgium, playing 113 times for their first team before Chelsea bought him as a 20-year-old for £7 million in January 2012.

Like Salah, he rarely played for the club, making just nine first-team appearances, although he was loaned out to Werder Bremen in his first season.

It wasn’t until he joined Wolfsburg in 2014 that his career took off again and he duly developed into one of the world’s best players after City signed him for £55million in August 2015.

Both players were international footballers for Egypt and Belgium respectively when Chelsea signed them.