Todd Boehly BLOCKS Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta’s move to Barcelona

Todd Boehly has blocked Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta’s transfer to Barcelona this summer.

Barca have identified the Spanish defender as a prime target, but the Blues’ valuation has proven to be a stumbling block in the negotiations.

The Spanish giants are believed to offer compensation of around £3million for Azpilicueta, while Chelsea are demanding closer to £10million.

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has blocked Cesar Azpilicueta’s summer move to Barcelona

Xavi has identified the Spain international as a key defensive target this transfer window

Barcelona have already signed one defender from Thomas Tuchel’s side this summer, with Andreas Christensen making a free transfer to Catalonia after his contract at Stamford Bridge expired.

The two clubs have faced each other several times this summer, when Barca defeated the Blues with the signings of both Jules Kunde and Raphinha.

And the Catalan club have identified Azpilicueta as a potential target with Xavi’s intent to add experience to his back-line.

Blues co-owner Boehly (left) wants Azpilicueta to stay at Stamford Bridge this season

But The times have reported that Boehly, Chelsea’s new co-owner, is keen to keep the Spanish defender in West London for next season.

The 32-year-old’s contract at Stamford Bridge was set to expire in the summer, but was automatically extended for another year in March after making 35 appearances last season.

Azpilicueta has been hugely influential for Tuchel’s side – playing 476 games for the Blues since his arrival from Marseille in 2012.

Azpilicueta has played 476 games for the Blues since coming from Marseille in 2012

And the German manager was quick to cement the Spanish international’s importance by comparing him to Chelsea’s new recruit Kalidou Koulibaly.

Tuchel said last month: “He is a national player, he is the same age as Azpi, a hugely important player, captain of Napoli.

“But we have a Spain international, captain of Chelsea and I see it at the same level, but Barcelona don’t see it at that level, so I’m not sure I want to give Azpi what he wants.

“The full focus is on us and what we need and what we have in Azpi. I have often told him that I can understand him on both a personal and career level.

“I can understand his point of view. But I’m not just in this role to give him what he wants, but I’m also Chelsea manager and I have to do what’s best for Chelsea.”