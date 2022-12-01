Todd and Julie Chrisley live ‘everyday’ as if it’s their last before they go to prison.

Julie Chrisley revealed that she and her husband Todd live “every day” as if it were their “last” after they both received long prison terms for tax evasion and fraud.

While talking about how they plan to spend their remaining days before being forced to voluntarily surrender to authorities on Jan. 15, the pair revealed how they are coping with the reality of having to serve time behind bars.

In the latest episode of their podcast, Chrisley Confessionsthe mother of three read a motivational quote from Christian media personality Priscilla Shirer.

“Age is just a number, and since we don’t know our date of death, we have to live each day as if it were our last,” 49-year-old Julie recited.

Her husband agreed, adding, “Yesterday doesn’t matter. Today is what we have. Tomorrow belongs to God, because tomorrow is not promised to us.’

“The difficulties I go through, how I deal with them – they look at that too,” Julie said of their children. ‘If I do it right, they’ll be watching; if I screw up, they’re watching.’

This inspires her “as a parent” to “try to make sure” she’s “doing more right than wrong.”

She commented, “I know they’re watching, and I know it will sadly prepare them for difficulties they’ll have later in life.”

Todd, 53, further confessed that they have “fallen short” as role models for their children.

Julie replied, “You have to live beyond your circumstances, you have to know that your circumstances are not forever, that eventually they will change and you will come out on the other side, and that you have the strength you need to get through it.” to get through.’

“But sometimes that’s hard to accept, I guess, when you don’t see the light at the end of the tunnel,” she mused.

Still, Todd praised how they’ve chosen to “stand up” in the midst of their “dark days.”

Earlier this week, Julie stated on their daughter Savannah Chrisley’s podcast Unlocked that she “never” “deliberately” tried to do anything wrong, while reflecting on her current legal situation in a new pre-sentencing interview.

Julie, a devout Christian, went on to describe how she took comfort in her faith as she struggled with her legal battle.

“I think of the situation we’re in now, and I think of how I’ve never hurt a soul here,” Julie said. “I never went out here and deliberately tried to do something I wasn’t supposed to, and look where I am now.