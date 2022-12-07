Todd and Julie Chrisley hit back at ‘misleading narrative’ about adopted daughter Chloe’s custody

Todd and Julie Chrisley have decided to speak out after their adopted daughter’s birth mother announced she wants to regain custody of her following their conviction for tax evasion.

The couple, 53 and 49, who adopted Chloe, 10, in 2016 released a statement to Peoplesaying they are “saddened by the unfortunate and misleading story currently being portrayed in the media about Chloe.”

The statement added that Chloe’s mother Angela Johnson’s public statements “are simply not legally correct or even valid.”

“I arranged Chloe’s formal adoption by Todd and Julie Chrisley. Angela Johnson’s parental rights were terminated when she voluntarily relinquished her parental rights to Todd and Julie Chrisley on March 24, 2017,” explained Jessica Doyle, the family attorney who handled Chloe’s adoption process.

“She has had no contact with the minor child since 2015,” Doyle added.

“Todd and Julie Chrisley don’t just have custody of Chloe. They are her legal parents by adoption. I’ve reviewed Angela Johnson’s public statements. They are simply not legally correct or even valid.’

Earlier this week, Johnson said she is trying to regain full custody of Chloe. She said TMZ she has not yet filed any official paperwork, but has spoken to lawyers about getting her daughter back.

“Until now I had not filed any legal documents, but I am in the process of filing some legal documents so that I can go back to court to get Chloe back home,” she told the site.

“While Chloe was gone, I talked to lawyers and we tried to figure out how to get Chloe back home.

“But at the same time, it was like we were standing still trying to figure out where we were going to end up in court because they live in two or three different states,” she explained.

The Chrisleys moved to Tennessee after living in Atlanta.

Angela and Kyle Chrisley, the son of Todd and Julie Chrisley, welcomed Chloe in 2012.

Kyle lost custody of Chloe over his drug addiction in 2016, and then Todd was awarded full custody of the child that same year after Angela was arrested for “allegedly filing a false application for Medicaid assistance,” according to TMZ.

Angela subsequently “made a plea to leave the matter behind,” the publication said.

Earlier this month, Savannah Chrisley, the daughter of Todd and Julie, revealed her plans to take custody of her brother Grayson and niece Chloe.

Ahead of the news that her parents have both been sentenced to long prison terms on charges including bank fraud and tax evasion, the 25-year-old reality star discussed the possibility of becoming a legal guardian on her podcast Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley.

“It’s just really hard to sit here four days before I go to court,” the former election queen told listeners. “I don’t know what my fate is, what my family’s fate is.”

She continued, “I know it’s going to be very difficult in the short term and I may come home without both my parents. That’s what the odds are, that’s the probability and that’s my new normal.”

The Georgia native, who is best known for starring in Chrisley Knows Best from 2014 to 2021, got emotional as she envisioned the possibility of raising her sibling and niece.

While the duo will not begin their sentence on January 15, 2023, Savannah expressed fear of coming home Tuesday with “custody of a 16-year-old, I have custody of a 10-year-old” and spending their “first Thanksgiving.” . not as a family.’

Savannah then said they felt guilty about Grayson and Chloe having to “worry about where” their parents are.

“I think that’s the hardest part, trying to navigate how to teach two kids who aren’t fully developed yet. And how to navigate the circumstances. That’s very hard,” she said of her show.

“I have to be a positive role model for Chloe and Grayson,” she later added. “As hard as it gets, I have to show up.”

Earlier this month, Todd and Julie were sentenced to a combined prison term of nearly two decades after being convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion nearly six months ago.

While Todd goes away for 12 years, Julie is behind bars for seven years and both will serve 16 months of probation after their respective release.