Today’s Karl Stefanovic takes a rare swipe at Ally Langdon by calling her ‘condescending’ on-air

Entertainment
By Merry

The awkward moment when Karl Stefanovic takes a rare swipe at Today co-host Ally Langdon by calling her “condescending” on-air

By Monique Friedlander for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 02:37, August 16, 2022 | Updated: 02:37, August 16, 2022

Karl Stefanovic has raised eyebrows by calling his Today co-host Ally Langdon “condescending” during an awkward mid-air exchange.

The presenters, who are usually known for their airborne camaraderie, briefly clashed on Tuesday after Langdon corrected weather host Scherri-Lee Biggs live on-air.

Biggs, a former Miss Universe Australia titleholder, was reporting from a luxury resort on Fraser Island when she suddenly became confused.

“Guys, I just want to tell you it’s really beautiful because this resort was actually built after I was born… No, before? No, after?’ she stammered.

“I don’t know, my brain is coming back from vacation,” the Perth-born beauty giggled.

Stefanovic burst out laughing when Langdon said, “We can answer that! How old are you again, Scherri-Lee?’

Todays Karl Stefanovic takes a rare swipe at Ally Langdon

Karl Stefanovic (left) raised eyebrows on Tuesday by calling his Today co-host Ally Langdon (right) “condescending” during an awkward mid-air exchange

The presenters, who are usually known for their airborne camaraderie, briefly clashed on Tuesday after Langdon corrected weather host Scherri-Lee Biggs (left) live on-air.

‘In two weeks I’ll be 32, I’m not young!’ Biggs blushed.

“Okay, you were just born for construction,” Langdon said gently.

Clearly embarrassed, Biggs stated: ‘So I was born earlier’ [the hotel was built]thank you Ally.

Ally intervened to correct Biggs after she couldn't figure out if she was born before or after a hotel was built

Ally shrugged and replied with a chuckle, “Here to help, honey.”

Stefanovic took offense at Langdon’s answer and intervened: “Gosh, that sounded condescending.”

“I definitely didn’t mean that,” Langdon hit back.

The segment then ended, leaving the awkward encounter unresolved.

Ally shrugged and declared, “Here to help, honey.” Stefanovic took offense at Langdon’s reply and intervened: ‘Gosh, that sounded condescending’

