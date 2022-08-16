Today’s Karl Stefanovic takes a rare swipe at Ally Langdon by calling her ‘condescending’ on-air

<!–

Karl Stefanovic has raised eyebrows by calling his Today co-host Ally Langdon “condescending” during an awkward mid-air exchange.

The presenters, who are usually known for their airborne camaraderie, briefly clashed on Tuesday after Langdon corrected weather host Scherri-Lee Biggs live on-air.

Biggs, a former Miss Universe Australia titleholder, was reporting from a luxury resort on Fraser Island when she suddenly became confused.

“Guys, I just want to tell you it’s really beautiful because this resort was actually built after I was born… No, before? No, after?’ she stammered.

“I don’t know, my brain is coming back from vacation,” the Perth-born beauty giggled.

Stefanovic burst out laughing when Langdon said, “We can answer that! How old are you again, Scherri-Lee?’

‘In two weeks I’ll be 32, I’m not young!’ Biggs blushed.

“Okay, you were just born for construction,” Langdon said gently.

Clearly embarrassed, Biggs stated: ‘So I was born earlier’ [the hotel was built]thank you Ally.

Ally intervened to correct Biggs after she couldn’t figure out if she was born before or after a hotel was built

Ally shrugged and replied with a chuckle, “Here to help, honey.”

Stefanovic took offense at Langdon’s answer and intervened: “Gosh, that sounded condescending.”

“I definitely didn’t mean that,” Langdon hit back.

The segment then ended, leaving the awkward encounter unresolved.