Today’s Karl Stefanovic takes a brutal swipe at his arch-rival David Koch

The war between Australia’s top breakfast shows is still in full swing, with Karl Stefanovic taking out rival David Koch on Friday morning.

The Today presenter, 48, wore out longtime Sunrise anchor, 66, as he interviewed NRL chairman Peter V’landys live on the Channel Nine programme.

V’landys, 60, was on hand today to speak about this Sunday’s NRL Grand Final but couldn’t help but take a friendly jab at Stefanovic.

Today presenter Karl Stefanovic (left, with Sarah Abo)

“I was told that there might be another event taking place that day. Maybe there’s an argument between you and Gallen. Is that on silent or?’ V’landys joked, referring to rugby league player turned professional boxer Paul Gallen.

Sarah Abo, who took the place of Allison Langdon, raised her eyebrows at the comment.

“This is what Paul Gallen is all about. Blah, blah, blah,” Stefanovic replied.

The sports director further advised Stefanovic against the ‘battle’, before dragging his Sunrise counterpart into the joke.

“It’s like a lion against a kitten!” V’landys laughed. “If you want some easy fights, fight David Koch. Fight Kochie first, then work your way up to Gallen!’

Stefanovic told V'landys (right)

Stefanovic replied: ‘He is hopeless! He’s hopeless! Couldn’t handle himself in the ring, that’s for sure.’

This is not the first time Stefanovic and Koch have faced each other.

Koch took a dig at Stefanovic earlier this month when they faced off opposite Buckingham Palace in the media frenzy during their coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

Seven and Nine’s rival breakfast teams were forced to operate close together while broadcasting live from London.

Koch saw humor in their non-ideal situation and shared an ironic post on Instagram in which he referred to Stefanovic as “riff-raff”.

Koch (left) and Stefanovic (right)

Koch uploaded a photo of Stefanovic outside the gates of the royal palace, looking haunted as he rested his head between the metal bars.

‘You gotta keep the scum out @KarlStefanovic [laughing-crying emoji],’ He wrote.

Stefanovic, who is known for his great sense of humor, reposted the photo on his own Instagram Stories.