Today’s Jill Martin weds banker fiancé Erik Brooks in lavish ceremony at the New York Public Library

Today, employee Jill Martin tied the knot with her banking fiancé, Erik Brooks, in New York City on Saturday, less than a year after they got engaged for the second time after a 16-month breakup.

The couple exchanged vows in front of their family and friends – including some of her colleagues – at the New York Public Library. Her father, Marty, led the lavish ceremony after walking her down the aisle with her mother, Georgette.

Martin, 46, made sure to keep guests in the moment by asking that they not take photos and not post on social media on her big day, but she shared several wedding photos with the Today show.

Today contributor Jill Martin, 46, tied the knot with her banker fiancé, Erik Brooks, 56, at the New York Public Library in New York City on Saturday.

The bride’s father, Marty (pictured), presided over the ceremony after walking her down the aisle with her mother, Georgette.

In a stunning image, the newlyweds share a kiss on the library’s famous steps, which are lined with twinkling candles.

Martin wore a lace strapless dress and a long veil. She completed her bridal look with a red bouquet, while Brooks, 56, looked smart in a tuxedo with a white bow tie.

The altar was decorated with a beautiful display of red flowers and greenery. There was also an arrangement of candles in hurricane vases.

Another sweet shot shows the couple share a passionate kiss after her father declared them husband and wife.

Martin revealed on the Today show in March that Marty, a retired criminal defense attorney, was hired so he could oversee the wedding.

“My dad is the funniest person I know – so while my mom will probably cry during the ceremony, there will definitely be a lot of laughter!” she then said.

The lifestyle guru previously shared that she planned to stick to tradition by incorporating something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue into her wedding day.

“My mother gave me her garter that was blue from her wedding, which I will wear. And this is her wedding ring,” she told the show in August.

The bride wore not one, but two dresses for her big day. After the ceremony, she changed into a strapless dress with a ruffled tulle skirt.

Brooks had also changed an outfit and enjoyed the rest of the night in a blue velvet tuxedo jacket. The reception area was decorated with disco balls of various sizes that twinkled under the lights.

Instead of traditional tiered wedding cakes, guests at the reception were treated to Carvel’s Fudgie the Whale ice cream cakes.

In lieu of wedding gifts, the couple asked guests for donations to help fund an 18-year-old named Samantha’s college tuition.

Martin met the teen through her work on the advisory board of the Garden of Dreams Foundation, which provides youth access to educational opportunities.

Samantha had to be homeschooled all her life as she struggled with ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease that causes inflammation and ulcers in the digestive tract.

Martin and Brooks, a managing partner at a private equity firm, met in 2017 through a dating app

Despite her struggles, she managed to maintain a 4.0 GPA and was accepted into Fordham University, where she plans to study journalism.

Samantha has already received a partial grant from Fordham and the Garden of Dreams Foundation.

‘I got to know Samantha and her brother Sebastian years ago through the Garden of Dreams foundation. I was in direct contact with their entire family,” Martin said in a statement. Page six.

‘Samantha (I can’t believe it) is now 18 years old – I remember she was such a little girl! What a powerhouse,” she continued, adding, “We’re so excited to have Samantha become the top journalist we know she will be!”

Martin’s co-stars Dylan Dreyer and Craig Melvin were among the wedding guests, and they opened up about the wedding on Monday’s show.

“It was absolutely beautiful,” Dreyer said. “Her father told so many stories. We know Jill so well, but we got to know her much better.”

Melvin added that the ‘party after’ [was] next level’, jokingly, ‘Actually, we can’t tell you much about it.’

Martin and Brooks, a managing partner at a private equity firm, met in 2017 through a dating app. They got engaged for the first time in May 2019, but a year later she announced that they had stopped.

She said People that the pandemic had “affected so many aspects of life” and that it was becoming “too difficult” to maintain their relationship with her in New York and him in Boston with his children.

In April, Martin talked about their split in the Today All Day streaming special “The New Rules for Finding Love.”

She admitted that before she and Brooks called off their engagement, they “were fighting all the time” and that they were “not [her] fighting” when the pandemic struck.

“I don’t blame myself, okay, but my stuff at the time and his stuff didn’t match,” she said. “So he was basically saying things like, ‘This isn’t going to work, this isn’t going to work.’

‘And I thought, ‘He will never leave me.’ And one day he said, “I can’t fight anymore.” I’ve been really bad for a long time, and it made me rethink what was important to me.’

Martin said they went 16 months without talking, and she was the one who called him to rekindle their romance, insisting they ‘made a life mistake’

Martin announced in November that Brooks had proposed for the second time in the Bahamas

In an essay for Today published in November, she explained that they went 16 months without speaking. She was the one who called him to rekindle their romance, insisting they “made a life mistake.”

Martin explained that the time they spent together had strengthened their bond as she now knows she is “confident.” She went to therapy, journaled, exercised, and worked on herself while single.

“Everyone’s journey is different,” she said. “It took me 45 years to find my fairy tale. When I realized that I was only self-confident, I knew that Erik and I were ready to get back together.’

Brooks’ second proposal was more toned down than his first, which happened on a beach over Memorial Day weekend in 2019.

“Our first engagement was extravagant and over the top: flowers, a tent, photos, our families, cameras, lights… very dramatic and grand,” said Martin.

“It was different this time. It was beautiful, but it was different. We were on a small fishing boat in the Bahamas. There were two of us and, luckily for us, a couple on another nearby boat told us afterwards that they had taken a picture of us as Erik proposed to her.’

He also got straight to the point: “Erik simply said, “Can’t wait to spend the rest of forever with you.” And we were engaged. Again.’