Today’s Google Doodle features the father of video game cartridges

If you’ve been using Google today, you may have noticed that the Google Doodle is game-oriented, putting the spotlight on Gerald (Jerry) Lawson: the father of video game cartridges.

I like a good Google Doodle, especially an interactive one. There’s no better way to pass time at work than sneaking a few Doodle games between searches. But this time, in tribute to Jerry Lawson, you can make your own.

Instead of one game, you are presented with five templates based on iconic retro cartridges, such as Pong and Space Invaders. From this you can play it in its vanilla version or give it your own touch, add new enemies and blocks or change the style.

The man behind the cartridge

Lawson started his career in electronics repairing TVs to earn some extra money when he was 13 years old. Lawson later joined Fairchild, where he worked as Chief Hardware Engineer and created the Fairchild Channel F console and pause button. Both creations would change the video game industry forever.

While at Fairchild, Lawson was one of only two black members of the Homebrew Computer Club. This group of computer enthusiasts had quite an impressive list, including Apple founders Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak.

(Image credit: Google)

Star power

Jerry Lawson may not be a household name, but for video game enthusiasts he should be. While the Fairchild Channel F console failed to take off, its design inspired Atari, who used its cartridge approach for the Atari 2600, released in 1977. This would later popularize the use of cartridges in gaming, leading consoles to follow this technology become a possibility. traveled quickly through the market.

Without Lawson’s dedication to convenience and love of games, we might not have the same consoles and cartridges we use today. The thought that I may have missed out on the joys of stacking all my Gameboy and Nintendo Lite game cartridges and organizing them to form a rainbow on my shelf sends shivers down my spine.

So the next time you go through your dusty set of video games or hit the pause button so you can take a breather from the action and grab some snacks, remember to thank Jerry Lawson and all he did for making it. gaming.