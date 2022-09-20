Today’s Allison Langdon falls asleep on camera after 14 HOURS broadcasting from Buckingham Palace 

<!–

Today show host Allison Langdon must have spent the hours covering the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The 43-year-old nodded on set during a break from reporting on Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral on Monday, after broadcasting for 14 hours from Buckingham Palace.

Exhausted, she rolled up a jacket to use as a pillow as she took a nap on the lap of Will Hutchinson, the day’s senior producer, who snapped a photo for Instagram.

Allison reposted the photo to her own Instagram stories on Tuesday, along with the caption: ‘Hour 14. Everything is fine.’

It comes as her co-host Karl Stefanovic couldn’t resist taking a swipe at his least favorite member of the royal family in the wake of the Queen’s funeral.

He made the baseless suggestion that Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was not actually crying when she was pictured wiping away tears at the somber service.

Karl, 48, made his judgment of Meghan’s public display of emotion clear in just one word – ‘apparent’ – and it didn’t go unnoticed by his co-anchor Allison.

The moment occurred while Karl and Allison were talking to royal photographer Chris Jackson outside Buckingham Palace at around 9.20pm local time, or 6.20am on Tuesday in eastern Australia.

Karl noted how several photos from the funeral were open to interpretation, particularly as to whether certain members of the royal family were crying.

He suggested that pictures of Meghan wiping away tears might be misleading.

‘There have been lots of pictures around and interpretations of pictures and input to pictures [meanings] That may or may not be true, he said.

“There’s a couple of Meghan, um, with a tear running down her face – apparently – and even one of Princess Charlotte, who everyone said she was crying and we don’t know if that was true or not.”

When Karl questioned Meghan’s tearful display of the word “apparently”, Allison smiled nervously and then offered him a knowing look.

Meghan wept as she watched Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin being carried out of Westminster Abbey in London on Monday after a remarkable funeral attended by the great and the good from around the world.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, dabbed her cheek during the emotional moment as she stood next to Camilla, the Queen Consort, Catherine, Princess of Wales and her children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

