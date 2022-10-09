Today's alignment of 'angel numbers' at 10.10 on 10/10 could be the time to realise your dreams

Good news if you’re reading this while eating breakfast: you’re in good time to experience one of the most spiritually powerful moments of the year, which is happening today at 10.10 on the 10th day of the 10th month.

But fear not if you’ve missed the morning boat, as tonight’s 10.10 will do the same.

I’m talking about ‘angel numbers’, my specialist subject and one of the hottest topics in the spiritual world right now.

At the specific times today, many believe that a gateway or vortex will be created which enables us to feel the presence of our guardian angels. Even better, this ‘window’ may even allow some of our greatest desires to be ushered into reality.

You may roll your eyes at this point, but there are plenty of believers out there. My book Angel Numbers is one of eight I have written about angels and spirituality, which have sold more than a million copies worldwide. A 2016 survey commissioned by the Bible Society of 2,000 Britons reported that a third believed in angels, while one in ten thought they had encountered one in some way.

It may sound eccentric, but I believe there is a message behind all numerical signs. For thousands of years, numbers have been considered auspicious and a way to understand the universe.

The ancient Greek philosopher Pythagoras believed that numbers had vibrational values ​​similar to those of musical notes, and created a system to reveal information about a person’s personality based solely on the numerical values ​​of their name, date, and place of birth.

Angel numbers are a modern development of this. Have you ever caught yourself checking the time on your mobile or watch and then felt a slight frisson if the numbers happened to be even – for example at 12.12? Maybe you even think that it must be lucky and quickly come up with a wish?

I would argue that you were unconsciously tapping into the age-old desire to seek out recurring number patterns commonly seen as ‘signs’ from a higher power. These signs help you align your thoughts and energy toward living with more meaning, purpose, and light.

Since these are signs, it won’t work if you ‘cheat’ by simply setting your alarm for these times. It must be unplanned. But you can take advantage of these numbers by scheduling things on ‘special’ days.

Paris Hilton had this in mind when she chose the 11th day of the 11th month for her wedding last year to entrepreneur Carter Reum. “11:11 has always been my favorite time of day,” she said. ‘It’s my reminder to make a wish and be open to miracles.’

My belief is that we see signs because angels want us to know that they are here for us on a spiritual and emotional level.

Angels cannot cross your life without invitation. If you are open to the idea of ​​them and would like to experience more guidance from them, the best way is to ‘call it in’.

A simple morning prayer along the lines of: ‘Thank you, angels, for reminding me of your presence!’ is a good way to promote the possibility of signs appearing in your life.

So what exactly are angels? Each person has their own interpretation. To me they are non-ecclesiastical beings that extend from the heart of the universe. Less the idea of ​​a floating spirit with wings, rather intelligent energies that remain unseen (mostly) that guide us through signs, intuition and meditation.

Some people think of deceased loved ones or pets as angels, while others see them as non-human spirits. I first started experiencing angel numbers when I was a tween in the early 2000s in Greenock, Scotland. After getting my first cell phone, I often looked at it when it was exactly 1:11 or 3:33 p.m. and wondered what was going on.

After a while, I didn’t think of it as just a coincidence, as the patterns weren’t just appearing on digital devices—they were on receipts from stores, on gas pumps, and on car license plates.

It seems that once you are introduced to angel numbers, they become increasingly available to you.

When angel numbers show up, it’s like getting a spiritual high five. The angels encourage you to continue – that you are on the right path.

I’ve found myself questioning whether I’m making the right decision, only to find myself checking out at the supermarket for £111.11. For me, this is a sign that the decision I am making is the right way to go.

For those who are still skeptical of angels and their signs, why not see them as your conscience or the highest form of intelligence guiding you from within? If you ask me, it’s still the same. Here are the most meaningful angel numbers as decoded by me…

10.10

This is the biggie, angel number of miracles! 1 is the number of unity and 0 is the number of God/universe.

When you see 1 and 0 together on one line, I believe it is a message of: ‘You are one with creation, you are one with God’ – an encouragement to usher in miracles and positive changes in your life.

It is a brilliant sign for you to expect the unexpected and an invitation to think of the best possible outcome in whatever worries you, because positive influences surround you at this time.

Action: If you are worried about a particular situation, think about what can go right rather than what can go wrong. This is a time when you are invited to imagine and expect the best possible outcome. Tune into what brings you to a state of gratitude and trust that you are a magnet for miraculous solutions.

11.11

The most common of all angel numbers, most people have come to see it as a sign that you can manifest (make real) your dream life. 11:11 is actually the message of ‘one, one, one, one’, reminding us that we are all one and that we are also one with the universe. The moment you see 11:11, you are infinitely connected to the abundant universe and connected to the totality of possibility.

Action: If there is a dream that you want to come true, think of it as your current reality. Imagine how that would feel; experience the joy this reality would bring. Trust that you are tapping into universal power to support your dream come true.

1.23 or 12.34

Numbers that move upward in sequence, such as 123, 234, or even 345, are all messages of increase and improvement, confirming that your hard work is paying off and that you are moving forward.

Action: Take time to reflect on the positive changes and growth you have made in your life. This angel number is all about milestones and seeing how far you have come. So if you’ve made big life decisions or positive changes recently, it’s important to acknowledge your commitment because this will create even more opportunities and help you keep moving forward.

4.44

This number has been strongly associated with the presence of angels. When you see 444 or 4:44, it is a message that you are surrounded, guided and guarded by the presence of angels who help you on your way. And the reason 444 is associated with angels? That’s because 4 looks like the letter A, and it’s like AAA for angels, angels, angels.

Action: When you see this number, it is important to say “Thank you angels”. It is the ultimate message that you are not alone and that divine support is available to you. When you acknowledge this presence with a simple ‘thank you’, you welcome spiritual support to guide you.

22.22

This sequence brings the message of energy and influence – that you can make a difference to others and those around you. It is a number that brings partnership, community and connection, inviting you to realize that you can enhance the experience of those around you through your choices and your actions.

Action: Ask yourself what you can do to make a difference in both your world and the wider world. How can you be kinder? How can you support those around you? As you respond to these questions, you also attract more of this goodness back to you.