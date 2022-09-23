Today show: Sarah Abo calls out Karl Stefanovic for his shocking diet
Fill-in Today featured Sarah Abo Karl Stefanovic for his fast food diet on Friday.
The co-anchors were interviewing pale-looking AFL star Steve ‘Stevie J’ Johnson when Karl was amazed at his appearance.
After the segment ended, Karl, 48, commented to Sarah, 35, that Stevie is “as fit as can be, he’s a fitness machine.”
Sarah said that AFL players have muscular bodies because “they don’t eat Maccas at 2 a.m. in London,” then gave Karl a sharp look.
A embarrassed looking Karl replied, “I told you not to tell anyone!”
The 60 Minutes reporter then apologized to her co-host and the two shared a laugh.
The Today show colleagues have a reputation for their on-air chatter.
Sarah made another attempt at Karl in July when the two discussed Tom Cruise’s 60th birthday.
“I can’t believe he’s 60. That’s unbelievable,” Karl commented.
‘That’s about your age, isn’t it Karl? You look great,” Sarah replied, placing her hand on his shoulder.
She filled in for Allison Langdon on Friday.
Allison was seen back to Sydney the day before and took the morning off to recuperate after a two-week marathon covering the Queen’s death in London.
The presenters have a reputation for their on-air banter, with Sarah teasing Karl about his age earlier in July