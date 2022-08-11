Today show host Savannah Guthrie oversleeps, makes it to studio 20 MINUTES before going on-air

Today, host Savannah Guthrie had a stressful morning ahead of her after she overslept and was only in the studio 20 minutes before she was due to air.

The 50-year-old host takes the stage of the Today show every weekday morning alongside co-hosts Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Craig Melvin, Carson Daly, Sheinelle Jones, Dylan Dreyer and Jenna Bush Hager.

However, this morning she nearly missed the show when she didn’t wake up in time.

The TV personality took to her Instagram Stories to share her dismay after she slept in and almost didn’t make it before the show started.

“Totally overslept,” she wrote on her Stories, alongside a selfie showing her makeup-free in the car. “It’s 6:34 am and I’m still in the car.”

As she walked into the building, Today’s radio program director Holly Palmieri Schulz caught her and yelled, “Oh Savannah!”

‘I know, I can’t even. I know,’ replied the host, hastening to enter her dressing room.

She then shared a clip in which makeup artist Edmi De jesús and hairstylist Kelly O’Neill worked quickly to brighten her up in time for the 7am show.

In her video, Kelly showed Kelly using a blow dryer and a large, round brush to style her blonde locks, while Edmi ran the foundation into her cheeks as fast as she could.

“Wonderworkers,” Savannah wrote in the video, adding that it was 6:40 a.m. at the time.

It took just 14 minutes for the pair to complete Savannah’s on-air look, and at 6:54 AM, she walked onto the stage, ready to go.

“This is a miracle,” she joked as she joined her co-hosts in front of the cameras. ‘I am going to get it!’

“I can’t believe it,” she said in a second video, to which Craig added, “It’s amazing.”

During the show, Craig couldn’t help but tease Savannah for her slowness. After noting that Hoda had taken the day off, he added to Savannah, “You almost had the morning off, too.”

He then told viewers, “Savannah Guthrie came in about 15 minutes ago. She overslept. She’s normal.’

Fifteen minutes ago without hair, without make-up. It was a terrifying sight,” she joked. “But some miracle workers upstairs rolled me in and I’m very happy to be here.”

She noted that she was a “big mess” just minutes before taking off, and Sheinelle added that the hosts aren’t often late.

She then revealed that her husband, Michael Feldman, had sent her a text that said, “You made it AND you look great.”

“Husband of the Year nomination,” she gushed on her Stories. “My schmoopie @feldmike.”

This isn’t the first time Savannah has actually kept it up in the air. In March, she wore a pair of fuzzy slippers on the show after banging her toe so hard she thought she broke it.

It turned out she was just sprained, but she sure enjoyed wearing the comfy shoes.

‘Sprained toe silver lining – do the show in slippers. I may never go back,” she joked on Instagram afterwards.

Earlier this month, she also revealed that she accidentally wore her shirt backwards while in the air.

“I realized you wore your shirt backwards all morning,” she wrote on social media, alongside a selfie showing her top label on the front. ‘#Monday.’

She also wore a dress the wrong way in 2020 and couldn’t help but fool herself with it.

“I have to point this out, I’m sorry, sometimes when you get dressed in the morning — you all know that — things go backwards,” she said on the show.