Today Show host Ally Langdon unleashes on Meghan Markle

Ally Langdon has admitted that while she’s ‘trying to like’ Meghan Markle, there’s ‘something’ about the former royal family driving her the wrong way, as another Australian TV star turns his nose up at Prince’s new podcast Harry’s wife.

The Today Show host discussed Meghan’s new Archetypes podcast with Australian Sports and Elderly Care Minister Anika Wells on Tuesday morning when she made the confession.

Channel Nine entertainment reporter Peter Ford also weighed in on the Duchess of Sussex’s new project in a tweet, writing that it was “just another way she can talk about herself.”

Langdon said, “I’m really trying to like Meghan Markle. I think some of the arguments she makes about ambition are very true, but there’s just something, you know?”

In her podcast, Meghan lamented a misconception “that if you’re an ambitious woman, you have an agenda, you have to be calculating or selfish or aggressive, or a climber.”

She also lamented that “the concept of ambition involves many judgments and nuances – especially for women.”

Langdon talked about Meghan’s new podcast where she discussed how Archie narrowly dodged a fire in his nursery while the Sussex’s were in South Africa

Langdon made the comments after an excerpt from the podcast was played on the Today Show, where Meghan relived the moment Archie narrowly escaped a fire in his bedroom during the Sussex tour of South Africa — and spoke of her frustration that she was immediately fired. had to do another official appointment.

The drama unfolded when a stove caught fire in Archie’s bedroom, setting the nursery on fire – although thankfully four and a half month old Archie was downstairs with his nanny, who had “went off to get a snack.”

But Meghan spoke of the stress the ordeal had put on her as a new mom, telling the podcast: “At the time that [the nanny] went down, the stove in the nursery caught fire. There was no smoke detector.

“There was a time when I stood on a stump and gave this speech to women and girls, and we finalize the engagement, we get in the car and they say there’s been a fire in the house. What? There’s been a fire in the baby’s room,” Meghan said.

‘We came back. And of course, as a mother, you go, “Oh, my God, what?” Everyone is in tears, everyone is shocked. And what should we do? Going out and doing another official engagement? I said, “This makes no sense.”

When discussing the clip, Langdon pointed out that Meghan was often “divided in opinion.”

Ms. Wells agreed, saying Meghan should have “pushed harder” to be with her child and took him to the second public appointment.

“In the end I think she should have kept going, fighting harder,” the minister said.

“She should have just brought the baby, made her point, and said something.

“Because I think ultimately everyone wants authenticity in people in public life, and if that means being honest about care responsibilities, which ultimately leads to better public policy.”

Ms. Wells brought up her own struggles as a working mother, talking of a time when she had to bring her twin babies to the House of Representatives – adding that there were “very strict rules” about what you can bring in, and even a cup of coffee was rejected.

“I was really terrified of it, but I had to do it, and I was really surprised and happy with the support I got for it,” she said.

Today Show host Ally Langdon said she’s “really trying” to like Meghan Markle, but said “there’s just something” while discussing her podcast on Wednesday

Meghan has stated that she will “be myself and talk and be unfiltered” on her new podcast, hinting that she plans to drop more “truth bombs” about the royal family.

The podcast took two years to get off the ground after Meghan and Prince Harry signed a lucrative deal with Spotify estimated to be worth around $30,805 million after they ceased their royal duties.

The Duchess said that ‘people should expect the real me in this and probably the me they never got to know’.

She said: “Certainly not in recent years, where everything goes through the lens of the media, as opposed to, ‘Hey, it’s me.’ I’m just excited to be myself and talk and be unfiltered and… yes, it’s fun’.

It comes after the former Suits star also lashed out at those who criticized her for being “ambitious” when she started dating Prince Harry, during an extended discussion about the new episode with her close friend, American tennis great Serena Williams.

The podcast comes ahead of the Duke and Duchess’ return to the UK next month for events in Manchester and London before heading to Germany.

Meghan, who now lives in California with Harry and their two children after the couple retired as senior working royals in early 2020, also said that “apparently ambition is a terrible, terrible thing — for a woman, then, according to some.”