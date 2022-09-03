Today Show Extra host David Campbell looks completely different in resurfaced interview from 1995

<!–

Old footage of TV host David Campbell from when he was just starting out has resurfaced and his fresh look is very different from what he looks like now.

The 49-year-old swing singer was featured in Channel Seven’s Summer Diary in 1995, when he had a baby face, curly brown locks and a falsetto voice.

The show profiled the young star-to-be, showing that even when he started out as a 22-year-old, he still had the ‘it’ factor.

When the program showed him a show tune, his signature jazz voice appeared and showed that some things never change.

David was asked what it was like to forge a career in the shadow of his famous father Jimmy Barnes.

He said it had its pros and cons: “I think it’s a help because it’s a landmark for most people. It’s a hindrance because it’s all up to me to prove myself.”

David has been co-host of Today Extra since 2012.

He was a star on stage when he was 22 in a popular revival of the hit musical Les Misérables in 1997.

He married British producer Lisa Hewitt in 2008 and shares three children with her, Leo, 12, and twins Billy and Betty, 7.

David made headlines in March after revealing that his entire family had contracted Covid.

Shared the news on his Instagram, the TV host said his wife Lisa and their three children had all tested positive, but oddly enough, he’s still negative.

He explained that since he still hasn’t contracted the virus, he was free to continue his normal Channel Nine role.

In April, David celebrated eight years of sobriety and marked the milestone with an emotional post on Twitter.

“It’s been eight years sober this week. Best decision I’ve made for myself, my family and my mental health,” he tweeted at the time.

He ended his post with some words of encouragement for others who may be struggling with something similar: “If you think about it, know it’s great.”

