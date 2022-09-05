Today show closing in on top-rated breakfast show Sunrise in the battle of the TV ratings 

<!–

They have been engaged in a ratings battle for years.

And it looks like Channel Nine’s Today show is getting closer to Seven’s top-rated breakfast show Sunrise.

Last week’s Wednesday episode of Today drew 183,000 viewers in major centers, while Sunrise had 211,000 viewers.

Today’s show closes the top-rated breakfast show Sunrise in the battle for TV ratings. Pictured: Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon

In 2019, Sunrise, which is now co-hosted by Natalie Barr, averaged 300,000 viewers, while Today only managed a captive audience of just 177.00.

The new numbers come as viewers have reportedly left thousands of Australia’s top breakfast shows.

An industry expert has explained that coverage of the pandemic was a major reason why ratings for the morning shows have fallen.

Seven’s Sunrise, Nine’s Today and ABC’s News Breakfast are watched by a total audience of only 498,000.

Last week’s Wednesday episode of Today drew 183,000 viewers in major centers, while Sunrise had 211,000 viewers. Pictured: Sunrise hosts Natalie Barr and David Koch

In 2019, these three breakfast shows together attracted 672,000 fans.

TV Tonight’s David Knox told the Daily Telegraph that presenters’ attitudes to current topics, as lockdowns, border bans and state prime ministers, may have been important in deterring viewers.

It may have prompted some fans to “change loyalties or seek new alternatives,” he said.

Meanwhile, The Australian revealed in May that both Sunrise and Today have lost up to 35 percent of their audiences over the course of a decade.

The Seven Network named Sunrise as Australia’s highest-rated breakfast show for 2022 last month.

In a press release, Seven says that the morning program is number one in its time slot for the 19th year in a row.