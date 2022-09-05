Today host Sarah Abo says Harry and Markle ‘love being talked about’

Today, presenter Sarah Abo took a thinly veiled swipe at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they discussed their return to Britain for the first time since the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

Taking the place of Allison Langdon, Abo noted that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to enjoy being talked about, despite claiming to hate the British press and emphasizing their right to privacy.

The 60 Minutes reporter made the comment during a conversation with royal editor Camilla Tominey about the Sussex homecoming and Meghan’s speech at a summit for young leaders in Manchester.

She also noted that Harry and Meghan may have traveled by train while in the UK in an attempt to ‘appear confidential’, after their use of private jets came under scrutiny.

Abo asked Tominey how the Sussexes’ trip to the UK was received in Britain, and the journalist noted that their popularity was “a lot lower” than it used to be.

They fell out of favor when they stepped down as senior royals in early 2020, moved to California and publicly criticized the royal family in US media, Tominey explained.

She continued: ‘People are quite annoyed by all these outpourings, their constant mocking of the royal family.

‘Some people are translating’ [this] like, “Look, the only way you can publicize some of your commercial endeavors with Netflix and Spotify is to just go ahead with the royals?” And that seems to be the formula.’

Tominey noted that many people believe “Meghan’s truth,” but others are skeptical, leading to two camps: Team Sussex, which supports Harry and Meghan, and Team Cambridge, which supports Prince William and Catherine Middleton.

This prompted Abo to say, “One thing’s for sure, Camilla, they love to be talked about, don’t they?”

The Sussexes have a tense relationship with the British press, especially dealing with American media and friendly journalists such as Omid Scobie, who co-wrote the book Finding Freedom, a sympathetic account of the couple’s departure from the royal family.

Harry and Megan, whose televised wedding in May 2018 was watched by a global audience of hundreds of millions, have also emphasized their right to privacy, despite the huge public interest in their lives and work.

Some have noted the discrepancy between this and the fact that they have openly discussed their dispute with Harry’s family in a series of high-profile interviews, including with Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan gave her first speech in Britain since she and her husband Prince Harry resigned from royal duties, telling a summit for young leaders on Monday that they were helping “the positive and necessary” change in the world.

The speech came a week after an interview with The Cut magazine was published in which she again criticized the way she and Harry had been treated by the royal family, causing a stir in British newspapers.

“It’s really nice to be back in the UK,” Meghan said in the keynote address at the One Young World summit in Manchester, which was also attended by Queen Elizabeth’s grandson, Harry.

‘You are the future, but I want to add that you are also the present. You are the ones driving the positive and necessary change that is needed around the world right now.”

Meghan shared her first experience at the summit in 2014 when she was invited to become a counselor at One Young World.

“I’m really glad my husband can join me this time,” she said, getting cheers from the crowd. “To see each other again here on British soil with him by my side feels full circle.”

Harry and Meghan retired from royal duties more than two years ago and only made their first public appearance in Britain since June as part of Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

However, they continue to attract huge media attention, not least because of the strained relationship between Harry and his older brother, Prince William, and father, Prince Charles, the heir apparent.

British newspapers said there are no plans for Harry to see William on his trip, indicating the siblings have not yet been able to reconcile their differences. That’s despite Harry and Meghan staying in their former home near Windsor Castle, just steps from the cottage William and his family moved into last month, the papers said.

Harry is also embroiled in a legal spat with the British government over his safety, and was cleared in July to challenge a decision denying him and his family police protection while they were in Britain, even if he did it himself. paid.

Harry and Meghan rely on a private security team since moving to California, where they live with their two young children.

Following the Manchester event, the pair will attend an event in Germany on Tuesday to celebrate a year until the Invictus Games for wounded veterans in 2023, and an awards ceremony for seriously ill children in London on Thursday.