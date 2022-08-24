Today host Karl Stefanovic LAUGHS at Meghan Markle’s ‘fire scare’ with son Archie

Today host Karl Stefanovic mocked Meghan Markle on Wednesday as he discussed the Duchess of Sussex’s new claims of a ‘fire scare’ in son Archie’s bedroom.

The Channel Nine presenter, who has never been shy about criticizing Meghan, was totally unsympathetic after hearing her describe the harrowing incident on her new Archetypes podcast.

Meghan said she was shocked after her then-newborn son Archie’s nursery caught fire during the Sussex’s tour of South Africa.

The baby wasn’t in the room at the time, but Meghan said she was so upset she struggled to attend a royal engagement later that day.

Stefanovic chuckled as he tried to understand Meghan’s reaction and funnyly asked his co-host Ally Langdon, “So, to do this right, the babies, what, not even there?”

“No… the nanny got the baby out of the room before the fire started,” Langdon replied.

Today presenter Karl Stefanovic (left) mocked Meghan Markle on Wednesday as he discussed the Duchess of Sussex’s new claims of a ‘fire scare’ in son Archie’s bedroom. He is pictured on Wednesday’s Today show with co-host Ally Langdon

The Channel Nine presenter, who has never been shy about criticizing Meghan (pictured), was totally unsympathetic after hearing her describe the disturbing incident on her new Archetypes podcast

“But… so the baby isn’t here when the fire is burning, is it?” And since the baby wasn’t there, would she struggle to get to a function? Oh my god,” Stefanovic said, rolling his eyes.

Langdon tried to show sympathy for Meghan and reminded Stefanovic that the Duchess must have felt vulnerable as a new mother living in a foreign land.

Hearing this, Stefanovic burst out laughing before calling out Langdon for “false compassion.”

Meghan said she was shocked after her then-newborn son Archie’s nursery caught fire during the Sussex’s tour of South Africa. The baby wasn’t in the room at the time, but Meghan said she was so upset she struggled to attend a royal engagement later that day. Pictured with Prince Harry and son Archie

Stefanovic chuckled as he tried to understand Meghan’s reaction and mockingly asked his co-host Langdon, “So, to do this right, the babies, what, not even there?”

‘That’s not what you’re talking about. You are a woman who says ‘grow a set’. That’s what you’d normally say,’ he exclaimed.

Langdon smiled sheepishly and nodded in agreement.

‘[Yes]regarding Meghan…” she admitted.

Langdon tried to show sympathy for Meghan and reminded Stefanovic that the Duchess must have felt vulnerable as a new mother living in a foreign land. Hearing this, Stefanovic burst out laughing before calling out Langdon for ‘deceptive compassion’

Elsewhere in the segment, Langdon admitted that while she’s “trying to like” Meghan, there’s “something” about the royal family that is misleading her.

“I’m really trying to like Meghan Markle. I think some of the arguments she makes about ambition are very true, but there’s just something, you know?”

In her podcast, Meghan lamented a misconception “that if you’re an ambitious woman, you have an agenda, you have to be calculating or selfish or aggressive, or a climber.”

Elsewhere in the segment, Langdon admitted that while she’s “trying to like” Meghan, there’s “something” about the royal family that’s rubbing her the wrong way

She also said that “the concept of ambition involves many judgments and nuances – especially for women.”

In her podcast, Meghan relived the moment Archie narrowly escaped a fire in his bedroom during the Sussex’s tour of South Africa – and spoke of her frustration at having to do another official assignment right away.

The drama unfolded when a stove caught fire in Archie’s bedroom, setting the nursery on fire – although thankfully four and a half month old Archie was downstairs with his nanny, who had “went off to get a snack.”

In her podcast, Meghan relived the moment Archie narrowly escaped a fire in his bedroom during the Sussex’s tour of South Africa – and spoke of her frustration at having to do another official assignment right away.

But Meghan spoke of the stress the ordeal had put on her as a new mom, telling the podcast: “At the time that [the nanny] went down, the stove in the nursery caught fire. There was no smoke detector.

“There was a time when I stood on a stump and gave this speech to women and girls, and we finalize the engagement, we get in the car and they say there’s been a fire in the house. What? There’s been a fire in the baby’s room,” Meghan said.

‘We came back. And of course, as a mother, you go, “Oh, my God, what?” Everyone is in tears, everyone is shocked. And what should we do? Going out and doing another official engagement? I said: ‘this makes no sense’.’