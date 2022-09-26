Today host Karl Stefanovic jokes about Queensland residents who are happy with the legalization of marijuana

Today presenter Karl Stefanovic raised his eyebrows on Monday after he made a brutal on-air joke about Queenslanders raving about the potential legalization of marijuana.

Karl, 48, and co-anchor Sarah Abo, 35, presented the weather report as they began talking about the state’s sunny skies.

Sarah commented that the Gold Coast looked “picture perfect”, leading Karl to say that the people of Queensland had another reason to be happy.

“There was an animation about the possible legalization of marijuana there, wasn’t it?” he joked.

Karl also noted that it was “Bob Marley Monday” as a song by the legendary cannabis-smoking reggae star in the background.

His cheeky joke follows Greens senator David Shoebridge who recently announced the progressive party’s drive to legalize marijuana in a controversial bill to be released for public consultation later this year.

The Today show colleagues have a reputation for their on-air chatter.

Last week Sarah roasted Karl for his fast food diet.

The pair interviewed pale-looking AFL star Steve ‘Stevie J’ Johnson when Karl was amazed at his appearance.

After the segment ended, Karl told Sarah that Stevie is “as fit as can be, he’s a fitness machine.”

Sarah said that AFL players have muscular bodies because “they don’t eat Maccas at 2 a.m. in London,” then gave Karl a sharp look.

A embarrassed looking Karl replied, “I told you not to tell anyone!”

The 60 Minutes reporter then apologized to her co-host and the two shared a laugh.