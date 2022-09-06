Today host Allison Langdon makes a surprise appearance on Meghan Markle’s podcast

Today’s Co-host Allison Langdon Made a Surprising Cameo in Meghan Markle’s Latest Archetypes podcast.

During the episode, the 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex vents her frustrations at being told that ‘million times’ she was lucky that Prince Harry ‘chosen her’ when they got engaged.

Markle accompanies her tirade with a clip of Langdon, 43, gush about the couple’s wedding in a 2018 episode of 60 minutessaying: ‘The happy couple has enchanted the world with their real fairy tale.’

Today host Allison Langdon, 43, (leftO) has a surprise appearance on Meghan Markle’s podcast this week as the Duchess of Sussex, 41. (right) points to her as ‘evidence of negative press’

Langdon was visibly frustrated when he first heard her cameo live on Wednesday’s Today show.

‘[I’m blowing] steam from my ears! What part of it said, ‘Harry [chose you] … oh my god,” she sneered.

Langdon’s co-host Karl Stefanovic was also crazy, saying her latest podcast is “making his head explode.”

“Which side of the fence Ally is on in this story, she’s being crushed by Meghan,” he said, rolling his eyes.

‘Tell me, in everything I just said… did I say she was lucky because of the prince? [Harry]!’ exclaimed Ally, adding, “All I know is that I had a lot of friends who have liked Meghan for a long time and none of them do anymore.”

Langdon has never been shy about criticizing the Sussexes.

Last week, Langdon called Markle after comparing herself to Nelson Mandela in her recent interview with The Cut magazine.

The former Suits actress had claimed she was told in 2019 by a Lion King cast member that South Africans had “danced in the street” when she married Prince Harry — just as they did when “Mandela was released from prison.” jail’.

‘That [comment]I have a feeling he’s deaf,” Langdon noted on the Today show.

“Even if it was said… to share that… Anyway, they live their ‘quiet life’ as they please,” Langdon added later, rolling his eyes.

In her latest podcast Archetypes, which featured actress Mindy Kaling, Markle said, “When I started dating my husband, we got engaged. Everyone was like, ‘Oh my god, you’re so lucky, he chose you’.

“At some point, after you’ve heard it a million times, you’ll think, ‘well, I chose him too.’ But luckily I have a partner who refuted that story for me, saying, “They’re all wrong. I am the lucky one because you chose me’.

Nelson Mandela, accompanied by his wife Winnie, raises his hand to celebrate as he leaves Victor Verster Prison near Cape Town on February 11, 1990, after 27 years in apartheid prisons.

“But it’s gendered and it’s archetype and stereotype that you’re so lucky, and it just feeds the idea of ​​waiting for someone to tell you you’re good enough, as opposed to knowing you’re good enough on your own.”

In May 2018, crowds flocked to see the Queen’s grandson Harry and American actress Meghan on their wedding day with a glittering star-studded ceremony at the 15th-century St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Markle wore a pure white Clare Waight Keller wedding dress at Givenchy for the Royal Wedding.

She has also been married before. In 2011, she married film producer Trevor Engelson on a beach in Jamaica in a sleek, strapless, floor-length white dress with diamond waist detail.

When Kate Middleton was dating Prince William in their early days, she reportedly told a friend who commented that she was lucky to go out with him: “He’s lucky he’s dating me.”

In her latest podcast Archetypes, which featured actress Mindy Kaling, Markle said, “When I started dating my husband, we got engaged. Everyone was like, ‘Oh my god, you’re so lucky, he chose you’. (Pictured: The artwork for Meghan’s new Spotify podcast, Archetypes)