Today: Allison Langdon's '69ers' gaffe leaves co-hosts speechless

Today host Allison Langdon suffered an unfortunate Freudian slip on Wednesday after calling an American football team by the wrong name.

While reporting on the previous day’s NFL clash between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams, she mistakenly called the 49ers the ’69ers’.

A sixty-nine is a sexual position in which two people perform oral sex on each other, usually with the woman on top of the man, forming a shape similar to the number 69.

‘I assume we leave here in the morning and we all go home and parent our children,’ the 43-year-old began.

“It looks like they didn’t do any of those things yesterday,” she added, referring to Today host Karl Stefanovic and news anchor Alex Cullen.

‘They saw a football game in America: the Rams [versus] San Francisco 69ers.’

Her co-hosts were momentarily speechless as several crew members could be heard laughing and gasping in the background.

‘Wow! 49ers!’ Alex said, correcting her, prompting Karl to joke that Allison’s proposal ‘sounds a lot more interesting’ than watching a football game.

The presenters didn’t stop there as they continued to grill their redheaded colleague who buried her head in her hands in embarrassment.

‘Yeah, a lot of people might want to pay to see them,’ noted Alex, to which Karl replied, ‘It’s a lot harder to explain to your wife!’

Allison buried her head in her hands in embarrassment as Karl and newscaster Alex Cullen made fun of her awkward mouthing

Allison tried to redeem herself by continuing her story about the boys watching the NFL instead of spending time with their families.

‘The point is that you watched football…’ she said, before Karl interrupted her with: ‘No, there has been a full stop!’

It comes less than a month after Allison fell asleep on camera during today’s coverage of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Fortunately, the moment happened during a break from live reporting.

The exhausted journalist nodded off on set after 14 hours of non-stop broadcasting, rolling up a jacket to use as a pillow as she napped on the lap of today’s senior producer Will Hutchinson.

While the moment didn’t go live, Mr Hutchinson took a photo to Instagram and it soon made headlines around the world.

Allison reposted the photo to her own stories and wrote: ‘Hour 14. Everything is fine.’