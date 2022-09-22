Toby Roland-Jones rocks Leicestershire hopes with rapid three wickets

Leicestershire 294 (Swindells 67, Scriven 65) and 13 for 4 (Roland-Jones 3-6) need 262 runs to beat Middlesex 297 (Simpson 92, Eskinazi 64, Higgins 53, Finan 5-58) and 271 (Holden 91, Stoneman 81, Parkinson 4-69)

Middlesex have put themselves within sight of a win that will put them squarely in contention for the Division Two title after Leicestershire’s fragile batting undid their good work with the ball on day three of their LV= Insurance County Championship match.

Skipper Callum Parkinson took 4 for 69 and young leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed a career-best 3 for 50 as Middlesex collapsed from 209 for 3 to 271 all out in their second innings, losing their last seven wickets for 62 off Mark Stoneman (81) and Max Holden (91) had put on 165 for the fourth wicket.

That left Leicestershire with a fourth innings target of 275 to claim their first win of the season. Instead, they are in deep trouble at 13 for 4 as they enter the final day.

After leaders Nottinghamshire’s heavy defeat at Worcester, a win here would take Middlesex into the final round of fixtures next week in second place just nine points behind. Middlesex face Worcestershire at New Road, with Nottinghamshire at home to Durham.

Leicestershire had reached their first target of the day by finishing just three behind in the first innings after Ed Barnes and Chris Wright added 21 runs to their overnight total.

Toby Roland-Jones bagged the final wicket as Barnes topped a pull to be caught behind for a best-of-season 46, the Middlesex seamer improving his figures to 4 for 66 and 59 first-class wickets for the season. Another five will match his career-best 64 in 2012.

Leicestershire were in the ascendancy as Middlesex’s nascent second innings lost three wickets in the first 10 overs, largely as a consequence of Parkinson’s bold decision to give his own left-arm spin a try with the new ball just five overs old.

By then Middlesex had already lost Sam Robson to a fine catch at second slip by Colin Ackermann off Michael Finan. Parkinson struck with his seventh ball when Steven Eskinazi’s paddle sweep looped to short leg.

When he made a hop and turn to have a fumbling Pieter Malan caught at slip in his next over, Middlesex were 44 for 3, just 47 runs ahead.

But with Stoneman and Holden setting out to score quickly in the hope of taking the game away from their opponents, Leicestershire’s frontline seamers found it difficult to put the brakes on. At lunch, Middlesex were 108 for 3,111 ahead.

The fourth-wicket pair added 50 in 10 overs and maintained the scoring rate, Holden reaching his personal half-century off 48 balls, Stoneman his off 74.

Parkinson almost had Stoneman on 51 with a difficult chance to short leg at 139 for 3, but the pitch grew increasingly callous and Middlesex were now in control of their destiny.

By tea, their lead had been extended to 247, although the session had also seen Leicestershire hit back by three wickets.

Holden, often easy on the eye as he collected 13 boundaries, departed on 91 after uncharacteristically poking at a wide ball from Tom Scriven outside off stump, caught behind by a diving Harry Swindells.

Stoneman went to sweep Louis Kimber, so far an occasional off-spinner, but missed and was bowled behind his legs for 81. When Ryan Higgins was bowled by Ahmed, failing to pick the youngster’s googly, Leicestershire felt they were back in the game. in theory at least.

Indeed, the momentum remained with them after tea as Middlesex’s collapse accelerated, their last four wickets tumbling for nine runs as John Simpson, sweeping, was beaten by one from Parkinson that returned long and Luke Hollman lifted a horribly mistimed pull to direct to the middle of

Parkinson picked up his fourth wicket when another super delivery, perhaps his best of the day, beat Ethan Bamber’s push to clip off the stumps, before a Roland-Jones miscue to long-on gave Ahmed his third.

That left Leicestershire chasing 275 to win, not the most prohibitive target but a formidable target for a team with their thin resources. If they could have found a way through the last 16 overs of the day without mishap, they might have given themselves a chance.