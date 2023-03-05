Toblerone will be banned from using iconic image of Matterhorn on its packaging

The iconic image of the Matterhorn mountain peak will soon be banned from Toblerone packaging as the brand’s owner moves some production out of Switzerland.

Mondelez International, producer of the triangular chocolate, is changing the design of the mountain on the packaging so that it does not violate Swiss law, Swiss newspaper Aargauer Zeitung reported.

Mondolez announced last year that it planned to move part of the production of Toblerone to the Slovak capital Bratislava.

The company is changing the packaging design to depict a more generic mountain instead of the famous Matterhorn, the paper reported.

The Matterhorn mountain (pictured) lies on the border of the western Swiss canton of Valais between Zermatt and the Italian resort of Breuil-Cervinia

A spokesperson for Mondelez told Aargauer Zeitung, “The packaging redesign introduces a modernized and streamlined mountain logo that aligns with the geometric and triangular aesthetic.”

Meanwhile, the Toblerone packaging now says “established in Switzerland” instead of “from Switzerland.”

According to The timesaccording to Switzerland’s Swissness Act – passed in 2017 – national symbols and Swiss crosses are not allowed on the packaging of products that do not meet the Swissness criteria.

The law specifies that edibles that use Swiss national symbols or claim to be “Swiss made” must contain at least 80 percent of the product’s raw materials from Switzerland. For milk and dairy products this goes up to 100 percent.