Tobey Maguire dresses down in a T-shirt and sweatpants as he chats up two pretty ladies

Tobey Maguire was seen Tuesday on a night out in the Santa Monica neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The father of two was spotted conversing with two young women outside Jonah’s Kitchen and bar.

The Spider-Man star, 47, wore his usual T-shirt and sweatpants while tying a sweatshirt around his waist and looking comfortable in a pair of black New Balance sneakers.

Go-to look: Tobey Maguire was seen in his usual t-shirt and sweatpants combo as he enjoyed a night out in Santa Monica, California on Tuesday

The old actor’s dark-colored shirt had short sleeves with a round neck, and he rocked a shadow of a beard.

In front of the establishment, he smiled as he chatted with two women stylishly dressed in jeans and heels.

Maguire – who shares two children, Ruby and Otis, 15 and 13, with ex Jennifer Meyer – appeared cheerful as he laughed at the unknown girlfriends.

Laidback: The Spider-Man star, 47, tied a sweatshirt around his waist and looked comfortable in a pair of black New Balance sneakers

Jennifer and Tobey married in 2007, but split in 2016 after nine years of marriage.

Meyer filed for divorce in 2020 and Tobey was then in a three-year relationship with model Tatiana Dieteman, but at the end of 2021 they went their separate ways.

Now the movie star seems to enjoy a bachelor life and socializing in Hollywood circles.

Last month, he was seen enjoying the company of a mysterious woman as they departed from Edward Enninful’s star-studded book launch party at Sunset Towers in West Hollywood.

Flirtatious: Dad-of-two was talking to two young women outside Jonah’s Kitchen in Santa Monica

In June, Jennifer, a jewelry designer, made a rare comment about the couple’s split during an interview on The world’s first podcast.

While speaking to Erin and Sara Foster, she gushed about her amicable breakup with the actor in 2016.

“I was able to make a conscious decision about how this rift was going to play out and trust that the universe had my back, had our backs as a couple for our children, for all these things, and really, it was the best experience of my life with this beautiful break,’ she reflected.

“I would literally do anything for Tobey. He is my brother. I love him to death and we have the most beautiful family.’

Out and about: Last month, Tobey attended Edward Enninful’s star-studded book launch party at Sunset Towers in West Hollywood; in the picture with Evan Ross