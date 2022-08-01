To Slow World Hunger, It Will Take More Than Ukrainian Grain Exports
NAIROBI, Kenya — In Afghanistan, starving children pour into hospitals. In the Horn of Africa, villagers spend days traveling through dusty wastelands to escape drought-induced famine. In cities from Syria to Central America, families go to bed hungry.
On Monday, a ship carrying grain leaving the Ukrainian port of Odessa, the first since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, also had fragile hopes it could quell a global famine. Ukraine’s bulging stores hold 20 million tons of grain — trillions of calories that were locked up until a diplomatic deal was signed by Turkey and the UN last month. An additional 16 grain ships are expected to depart in the coming days, passing through mining waters in the Black Sea.
But experts say the relaunch of Ukraine’s grain exports will hardly dent a global food crisis that United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has warned could take years.
The scale of the crisis – fueled by wars, the economic devastation of the Covid-19 pandemic and extreme weather often exacerbated by climate change – is so immense that no progress at all would be a panacea.
As many as 50 million people in 45 countries are teetering on the brink of famine, according to the United Nations World Food Programme. In the 20 worst-hit countries, the situation is likely to deteriorate significantly by the end of the summer.
That suffering is the extreme end of an expanding spectrum of hunger. Across the world, a staggering 828 million people — one-tenth of the world’s population — were malnourished last year, the highest figure in decades, the Food and Agriculture Organization recently estimated.
As for Ukraine’s grain, aid experts say it’s unclear how much hungry people will reach in places like the Horn of Africa, where a four-year drought has left 18 million severely hungry, or Afghanistan, where more than half of the population don’t eat enough.
Just ask Saad Ahmed.
Since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan a year ago, leading to an economic collapse, life has become a hard struggle for survival, Mr Ahmed said. He hasn’t paid his rent in five months. He recently sold a carpet to buy food for his six children.
And as he lined up with hundreds of others for food aid in a once-prosperous district of the capital Kabul, Mr. Ahmed that he couldn’t even turn to his relatives – the usual safety net among Afghans.
“They have nothing left either,” he said. “How can I ask them for help?”
Funding for emergency aid is lagging far behind. In Yemen, where 60 percent of the population depends on food aid, aid workers have cut rations to take them further.
“This is the only country I’ve worked in where you get food from the hungry to feed the hungry,” said Richard Ragan, director of the World Food Program in Yemen. “You have to make these choices because you don’t have the resources.”
Not so long ago, the world was on track to eradicate hunger.
Between 2005 and 2014, the number of undernourished people, measured by the Food and Agriculture Organization, fell by almost 30 percent from 806 million to 572 million. An ambitious goal to end world hunger by 2030, adopted at a summit in 2015, seemed within reach.
But much of that gain came from China and India, where the economic boom lifted tens of millions of people out of poverty. In Africa, where 20 percent of people suffer from hunger, progress has been painfully slow. The hunger rate remained flat for several years, until it skyrocketed in 2019.
Wars and extreme weather were the main causes: a wave of conflict in Africa and the Middle East, as well as cyclones, droughts and other natural disasters that ravaged a range of vulnerable countries, mostly near the equator.
Then in 2020 the Covid-19 pandemic hit, crushing livelihoods and soaring food prices. For Blanca Lidia Garrido López, that meant cutting her family’s diet.
Ms. Garrido, a single mother of six, lives in Guatemala, one of the most unequal countries in Latin America, where she earns a living cleaning houses. As the pandemic progressed, she said in a phone interview, her income plummeted when her clients fell ill or canceled appointments.
Mrs. Garrido stopped feeding meat or chicken to her children aged 3 to 18. Even eggs and beans became luxury products. “I live from day to day,” she said.
When the UN tally of hungry people climbed by more than 800 million last year, some said 15 years of progress had been undone. (Although as a result of population growth, the proportion of hungry people in the world fell from 12 percent to 10 percent.)
It indicated that chronic hunger — the kind that rarely makes headlines, yet scars and sometimes puts an end to them — was spreading.
In the village of Afotsifaly, on the southern tip of Madagascar, two-year-old Jenny Andrianandrainy has difficulty walking and shows signs of cognitive damage from malnutrition, doctors say. He is one of 50 malnourished children in his district, many of whom were born at the height of Madagascar’s devastating drought between 2018 and 2021, which wiped out crops and left half a million people hungry.
Jenny’s pregnant mother sold twigs and searched for wild leaves in a desperate attempt to feed her family. When Jenny was born, he barely weighed five pounds. Many such children have an increased chance of dying before they turn five.
About 13.5 million children in the world are “seriously wasted”, according to UNICEF, the United Nations Children’s Office. The cost of saving a single life is modest: About $100 for a high-nutrient course, Unicef says.
Climate change caused by burning fuels is another factor. The world is warming, causing water from the fields to evaporate faster. Changing rain patterns can either bring too much rain at the wrong time or too little when farmers need it.
World powers blame each other for the hunger crisis.
On the eve of a visit to Kenya and Somalia last month, Samantha Power, the head of the US Agency for International Development, accused Russia’s President Vladimir V. Putin of “waging war against the world’s poor” through his military campaign in Ukraine. . She also criticized China for giving only $3 million to the World Food Program this year, while the United States has given $3.9 billion.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov hit back last week, touring four African countries where he blamed the West for rising food prices. He was welcomed warmly in Uganda, a US ally, and in Ethiopia, where millions are threatened with famine in the northern region of Tigray.
For others, the crisis in Ukraine shows that the global community can work together to solve humanitarian emergencies, but only when it wants to.
On Monday, a United Nations appeal for $2.2 billion in humanitarian aid for Ukraine was 93 percent fulfilled. according to the United Nations’ financial tracking system. But equally large appeals for countries like Sudan, Afghanistan and the Democratic Republic of Congo only received between 21 and 45 percent of the requested funds.
In April, the head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said, said the inequality raises questions about whether “the world really pays equal attention to black and white lives.”
Ukrainian officials say that if their ships can continue to navigate the Black Sea — an uncertain gamble in the volatility of war — they could ship 20 million tons within the next four months. But that can also be bad news for vulnerable countries.
Wheat prices have already fallen to pre-war levels, but fertilizer prices remain high, said Máximo Torero, chief economist at the Food and Agriculture Organization, in an interview.
That means an increase in Ukrainian and Russian grain in world markets could push prices further, benefiting consumers but harming poor farmers who have already planted their crops with expensive fertilizers, Mr Torero said.
In addition, there is no guarantee that the Ukrainian wheat, which is sold on the open market, will go to the countries most in need. The FAO has proposallaunched a new financing facility to help 62 poor countries access that grain, as well as a global food reserve for aid organizations such as the World Food Program.
“It’s not that the deal is bad,” Mr Torero said. “But it’s only one dimension of the problem.”
The machinations of global grain markets seem distant in the crowded children’s ward of Doctors Without Borders in Herat, a city in western Afghanistan near the border with Iran.
One March morning, doctors gathered around a malnourished one-year-old boy, his body full of measles, shortly before he died. Hours later, a seven-month-old girl died in a neighboring bed from the same combination of illnesses. Then it was 11-month-old Hajera breathing sharp and labored.
“My angel,” whispered her mother, Zeinab, as a nurse tied an oxygen mask to her face and covered her tiny body with a hypothermic blanket.
Hajera survived that night, and the next.
But on the third day she also died.
Reporting contributed by: Lynsey Chutel in Johannesburg; Christina Goldbaum and Yakoob Akbary in Kabul, Afghanistan; Asmaa al-Omar in Beirut, Lebanon; Ruth Maclean in Dakar, Senegal; Jody Garcia in Miami; Somini Sengupta in Los Angeles; Oscar Lopez in New York City; and a New York Times employee in Damascus, Syria.