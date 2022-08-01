To Slow World Hunger, It Will Take More Than Ukrainian Grain Exports

NAIROBI, Kenya — In Afghanistan, starving children pour into hospitals. In the Horn of Africa, villagers spend days traveling through dusty wastelands to escape drought-induced famine. In cities from Syria to Central America, families go to bed hungry.

On Monday, a ship carrying grain leaving the Ukrainian port of Odessa, the first since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, also had fragile hopes it could quell a global famine. Ukraine’s bulging stores hold 20 million tons of grain — trillions of calories that were locked up until a diplomatic deal was signed by Turkey and the UN last month. An additional 16 grain ships are expected to depart in the coming days, passing through mining waters in the Black Sea.

But experts say the relaunch of Ukraine’s grain exports will hardly dent a global food crisis that United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has warned could take years.